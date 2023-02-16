Otsego appoints 10 to city commissions

Ten people have been appointed to four advisory commissions by the Otsego City Council. The appointments are as follows:

• Planning Commission: Aaron Stritesky and Tracy Kincanon.

• Heritage Preservation Commission: Brooke Nault and Tami Stinski.

• Public Safety Commission: Loren Green and Kyle Heltemes.

• Parks and Recreation Commission: Jessica Schaffer, Kathleen Baltos, Kurt Baldry and Norm Witteborg.

All of the terms expire on Feb. 28, 2027, except Schaffer’s, which expires on Feb. 28, 2026.