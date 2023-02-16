Open in App
Elk River Star News

Otsego appoints 10 to city commissions

11 days ago

Ten people have been appointed to four advisory commissions by the Otsego City Council. The appointments are as follows:

• Planning Commission: Aaron Stritesky and Tracy Kincanon.

• Heritage Preservation Commission: Brooke Nault and Tami Stinski.

• Public Safety Commission: Loren Green and Kyle Heltemes.

• Parks and Recreation Commission: Jessica Schaffer, Kathleen Baltos, Kurt Baldry and Norm Witteborg.

All of the terms expire on Feb. 28, 2027, except Schaffer’s, which expires on Feb. 28, 2026.

