NBC San Diego

‘Supercute' Sweets: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Returning to San Diego County By Karla Rendon-Alvarez, 11 days ago

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez, 11 days ago

Sanrio fans, your sweet tooth is about to get its fix in a "supercute" way. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is heading to San Diego ...