Las Vegas grand jury indicts Alvin Kamara, 3 others in alleged beating

A Las Vegas grand jury indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others in an alleged beating at a nightclub in February 2022. They face charges of conspiracy to commit battery as well as battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara’s next court date has been set for March 2 in Nevada district court, per Fox 8 News’ David Charns.

The NFL has not commented on this incident while following its standard procedure in letting the legal process play out before handing down any discipline. Kamara is likely to face a six-game suspension once it has concluded for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He remained with the Saints throughout the 2022 season and is expected to return for 2023.

But it has taken months for this process to unfold through the court system, so we’ll have to wait and see whether a resolution is reached this offseason, which could lead to an absence for Kamara in the fall. The victim, Darnell Greene, has filed a civil suit against Kamara in Louisiana.