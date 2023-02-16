Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Wine, beer, spirits superstore coming to Kansas City. Maybe another for Johnson County

By Joyce Smith,

11 days ago

Total Wine & More — one of the country’s largest independent retailers of fine wine — is coming to the Kansas City market.

It has taken out a permit for the 20,000-square-foot former Bed Bath & Beyond space in Wilshire Plaza, at 8520 N. Evanston Ave., near Liberty. Real estate sources say it also wants to open around 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Officials with Total Wine & More declined to comment.

According to the company’s website, it was founded by two brothers in 1991 and now has 246 superstores in 27 states. A typical location carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine producing region in the world.

The stores also carry more than 2,500 beers — from popular brands to microbrews and imports — and more than 3,000 different spirits. It said it is committed to having the lowest prices on wine, spirits and beer.

Locally owned Lukas Wine & Spirits Superstore has locations at 12100 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park, and 8550 N. Flintlock Road — both near the proposed Total Wine & More stores.

