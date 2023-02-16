Lena, Coleman girls cruise to conference victories

Girls basketball

Marinette and Oconto Conference

Lena 56, STAA 4

LENA — The Lena girls basketball team put on a masterclass at how to play defense in a 56-4 victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Tuesday.

The Wildcats limited the Cavalettes to just two puts in each half, with Brooklyn Rennie scoring in the first and Kate Peters putting the ball through the net in the second.

Whitney Potter led Lena with 12 points. Eva and Claire Brooks both tacked on 10.

STAA hosted Coleman on Thursday, with results not available at press time. The Cavalettes are at home tonight (Friday) against Oneida Nation at 7 p.m.

Lena (12-3 M&O, 19-3 overall) is at Niagara (12-3 M&O, 18-5 overall) tonight (Friday) at 7:15 p.m.

Lena 36 20 — 56

STAA 2 2 — 4

Lena: Potter 12, C. Brooks 10, E. Brooks 10, Kali Fischer 8, Chaela Rabas 7, Lillyan Neta 3, Karli Fischer 2, Maddy Kushner 2, Nadia Shallow 2; FTs: 2-2

STAA: Peters 2, Rennie 2; FTs: 0-4

Coleman 76, Suring 35

COLEMAN — Aubrey Bintz led Coleman to victory against Suring on Tuesday.

Bintz poured in a game-high 27 points.

The Cougars recorded 21 steals against the Eagles and won the rebounding battle by a 33-10 margin.

Kiersten Jensen dropped 18 points for Coleman while Cam Zeitler added 12.

Christine Sleeter paced Suring with 10 points.

Coleman was at STAA on Thursday, with results unavailable at press time. The Cougars travel to Wabeno/Laona (9-1 Northern Lakes Conference, 16-7 overall) for their regular-season finale tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Suring (9-6 M&O, 12-11 overall) are at Gillett (8-7 M&O, 14-9 overall) tonight (Friday) at 7:15 p.m.

Coleman 42 34 — 76

Suring 18 17 — 35

Coleman: Bintz 27, Jensen 18, Zeitler 12, Corrin Liptak 7, Calle Compe 3, Aliyah Breuninger 2, Skylar Broderick 2, Maddie Hinther 2, Annabell Markiewicz 2, Bre Hanrahan 1; FTs: 12-18

Suring: Sleeter 10, Bunn Cramer 8, Mackenzie Bailey 7, Kaylee Otradovec 3, Macie Reed 3, Hailey Thomson 2; FTs: 4-8

Gillett 52, Crivitz 42

CRIVITZ — The Gillett girls basketball team handed Crivitz its eighth straight loss with a 52-42 comeback win on Tuesday.

The Tigers erased a three-point halftime deficit thanks to a 14-point explosion in the second half by Carleigh Kaczmarek, as Gillett outscored the Wolverines 33-20.

Lucy Gruszynski knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Kirsten Pusick chipped in six points to help Crivitz seize a 22-19 lead at halftime.

Grusynski led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. Pusick added 13, Lexi Franzmeier tacked on four and Senya Caine finished with one.

Kaczmarek and Cilena Guns shared the scoring burden for Gillett with 19 points each. Cheyenne Krueger tallied eight.

Crivitz (2-13 M&O, 3-18 overall) are at Wausaukee (4-11 M&O, 7-14 overall) tonight (Friday) at 7:15 p.m.

Gillett hosts Suring tonight (Friday) at 7:15 p.m.

Gillett 19 33 — 52

Crivitz 22 20 — 42

Crivitz: Gruszynski 24, Pusick 13, Franzmeier 4, Caine 1

Gillett: Guns 19, Kaczmarek 19, Krueger 8, Lily Hansen 4, Halle Fisher 2