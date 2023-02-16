Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Lofton’s Law passes Kentucky Senate Judiciary vote

By Braxton Caudill,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdO7R_0kpvPif400

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A bill that would classify hazing as a felony in Kentucky has passed another hurdle to becoming law.

Lofton’s Law was brought before the Senate Judiciary on Thursday morning by Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson). He was joined by Lofton Hazelwood’s parents, whom the bill is named after. Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky who died from alcohol toxicity at a fraternity house in 2021.

“We believe that intentional, wanton, and reckless participation in the act of hazing needs to be stopped in Kentucky, and the only way for organizations and people who operate these organizations to understand the severity of hazing is to attach a crime to this behavior in Kentucky,” Mills stated following the introduction of the bill in October 2022.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

    After a vote, Lofton’s Law passed the committee with one no vote by Sen. Schickel (R), who, according to FOX 56 Political Reporter Bode Brooks, believed this is something already covered by the wanton endangerment statute.

    With the passing of Lofton’s Law, acts that will be considered hazing include:

    • Causing, coercing, or forcing a minor or student to violate federal or state law
    • Consume any food, liquid, alcoholic beverage, drug, tobacco product, or other controlled substance
    • Endure physical brutality
    • Other activities that endanger the individual’s physical and mental health

    The bill will now be pushed to the Kentucky Senate and then to the Kentucky House, where it would need to pass both before Gov. Beshear can sign it into law.

    Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
    New Kentucky law could make city elections partisan
    Owensboro, KY4 days ago
    Kentucky Coach of the Year faces charges for alleged Mexico cocaine distribution ring
    Hopkinsville, KY3 days ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Indy man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend in head while 3 young kids were in the home
    Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
    Evansville doctor accused of ‘fondling’ patients has license revoked
    Evansville, IN9 hours ago
    EPD arrest suspect in South Weinbach shooting
    Evansville, IN3 days ago
    Prosecutor announces sentence of convicted child molestor
    Evansville, IN4 days ago
    Former Indiana animal sanctuary owner featured on ‘Tiger King’ found liable for misappropriated money, court says
    Charlestown, IN3 days ago
    Robards man accused of jackpot switching at Bally’s
    Evansville, IN3 days ago
    EFD releases cause of Morton Avenue fire
    Evansville, IN3 days ago
    Brad Byrd Reports: American Tragedy
    Evansville, IN1 hour ago
    Evansville psychologist speaks on mental health issues impacting kids
    Evansville, IN4 days ago
    Muhlenberg Co. animal rescue in desperate need of dog food
    Greenville, KY2 days ago
    Owensboro mayor responds to threats of pulling funds
    Owensboro, KY4 days ago
    EPD charge woman with neglect after finding black mold inside of home
    Evansville, IN12 hours ago
    IU Bloomington issues alert for armed person on campus
    Bloomington, IN3 hours ago
    EPD: Juvenile wounded in Sunday morning shooting
    Evansville, IN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy