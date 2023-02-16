‘Impractical Jokers’ brings tour to Portland’s Keller Auditorium

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – “Impractical Jokers” is returning to Tru TV and TBS for its 10th season as the guys take the action on the road, including a stop at Portland’s Keller Auditorium in April.

Stars Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray joined Everyday Northwest to share what fans can expect in “one of the best seasons ever,” featuring celebrity guests from John Mayor and Paul Rudd to Post Malone.

