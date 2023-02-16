Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

‘Impractical Jokers’ brings tour to Portland’s Keller Auditorium

By Ashley Howard,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZvkV_0kpvOmN900

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – “Impractical Jokers” is returning to Tru TV and TBS for its 10th season as the guys take the action on the road, including a stop at Portland’s Keller Auditorium in April.

How La Niña ending will impact spring weather in Oregon

Stars Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray joined Everyday Northwest to share what fans can expect in “one of the best seasons ever,” featuring celebrity guests from John Mayor and Paul Rudd to Post Malone.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Portland barbershop lounge connects culture, Black community
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Apologies, regrets, review follow Portland winter storm
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Why Portland’s snow totals were greater than forecasted last week
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland sees more February snow than Buffalo, Denver and NYC combined
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Kohr Explores: PSU art exhibit fuses weaving, tapestry, tech
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Hundreds of cars towed due to Portland’s record snowstorm
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Oven and Shaker owner stranded on snowy road for 7.5 hours
Lake Oswego, OR2 days ago
One shot in SE Portland Sunday night; no arrests
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Officials: Racist, homophobic flyers thrown into Oregon City driveways
Oregon City, OR5 hours ago
Several West Hills streets streets not plowed after historic snowstorm
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Damian Lillard posts 71 points and 13 3s, then gets drug tested
Portland, OR18 hours ago
HHS Secretary Becerra in Portland, touts mental health services
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival delayed by cold weather
Woodburn, OR2 days ago
From crashes to burst pipes: Portland insurance agent answers questions
Portland, OR6 hours ago
‘We’re tired:’ WSDOT crews recovering after snowstorm
Washougal, WA4 hours ago
Tigard police ID woman strangled in apartment
Tigard, OR11 hours ago
2 die, 4 hurt when Subaru, ODOT snowplow collide on Hwy 26
Government Camp, OR1 day ago
Parolee wanted for 36+ cases of ID theft in Oregon
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Cars, trains, buses, power: Oregon storm lingers
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland’s colder-than-normal weather could continue into May
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Central City Concern fights homelessness, government bureaucracy
Portland, OR2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Portland, OR1 day ago
Drivers have until Tuesday to pick up abandoned cars
Portland, OR1 day ago
Stolen car crashes in NE Portland, 4 teens detained
Portland, OR2 days ago
VPD: Four Vancouver convenience stores robbed, suspects at large
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
PPB: Driver seen speeding found dead in car crash
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy