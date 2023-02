GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

See Keanu Reeves’ New Bloody Kills In Final John Wick 4 Trailer By James Brizuela, 11 days ago

By James Brizuela, 11 days ago

Keanu Reeves engages in more bloody carnage in the final John Wick 4 trailer. The world is patiently, or more impatiently, waiting for John Wick ...