Man licks, tickles 7-year-old’s feet at trampoline park, Georgia cops say. He’s charged

A man asked a 7-year-old to take off his socks before he licked the child’s feet at a trampoline park in Georgia, officials said.

The man also is accused of tickling the boy during a Jan. 14 visit to Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta.

Now, about a month later, the man is facing a child molestation charge, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies in an incident report didn’t list attorney information for the suspect, identified as Caurey Rollins.

Urban Air Adventure Park — which offers climbing walls, laser tag and other kid-focused activities — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Feb. 16.

Deputies were called to the park after a caretaker reported that Rollins had an inappropriate interaction with a child. At the scene, a 7-year-old told them a man approached him, “tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and eventually licked both of the (victim’s) feet,” deputies wrote.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in a children’s play area, where Rollins wasn’t accompanied “by any other guests.”

Rollins told officials he had been at the complex with family and was supposed to meet with a cousin but never did, according to deputies.

Rollins, a 25-year-old Augusta resident, was arrested on Feb. 15, online jail records show. Deputies told McClatchy News he was charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

Urban Air Adventure Park also reportedly wanted Rollins banned from the property after the incident.

Augusta is roughly 145 miles east of Atlanta.

