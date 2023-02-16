Nikki Haley Just Cannot Bring Herself to Offend Trump in Fox News Interview

Allison Joyce/Reuters

Donald Trump may already be taking nasty jabs at his 2024 competitor Nikki Haley, but she couldn’t bring herself to lob one back on Fox News on Thursday. Haley, the Trump administration’s UN ambassador, said she had “no reason to believe” her former boss would fail the mental competency test she wants every politician over 75 to have to take. “I think he did great the last time he did it. I have no reason to think he wouldn’t do well this time. But I do think we need it,” she told Fox & Friends . In her campaign launch, Haley pushed for “new generational leadership,” suggesting cognitive tests for lawmakers and term limits for members of Congress. “When people send someone to Washington, they need to know they’re at the top of their game. That’s why I think those competency tests are important,” Haley said.

