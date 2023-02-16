Open in App
Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family reveals

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

( The Hill ) — Bruce Willis’ aphasia condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), according to a statement from his family.

Bruce’s wife Emma, ex-wife Demi, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn released a statement through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration on Feb. 16.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement continued. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Just last year, the “Die Hard” star’s family revealed he would be stepping away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis.

As the 67-year-old’s condition progressed, his family said he’d want to use his platform to raise awareness.

“We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they said.

Before signing off, the family thanked everyone for their love and support during this time.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

