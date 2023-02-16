Police On Scene Of Death Investigation In Montgomery Village (DEVELOPING)

Police were called to the 19000 block of Mills Choice Road. Photo Credit: ValynPi14 on Pixabay

Officials in Montgomery Village are investigating a reported death that was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the 19000 block of Mills Choice Road to check a reported homicide, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson.

The area surrounding the investigation has been secured and contained to one location.

It is not clear yet how or when the individual died.

Montgomery County Police do not believe there is a threat to the public surrounding this death.

This is a developing story.

