Open in App
Smithtown, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

'With A Heavy Heart': LI School District Hiring Armed Security Guards (Poll)

By Michael Mashburn,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNyLP_0kpvGTpu00

Students and teachers in a Long Island school district will soon be protected by armed security guards.

In a message to parents Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Smithtown Central School District announced that its Board of Education had begun searching for a security firm to add armed guards to all 12 of its schools. The guards will patrol the exterior perimeters and will not be posted inside the buildings.

“While our security enhancements related to staffing, infrastructure, training, and operational protocols have evolved and improved over time, we have come to the stark realization that there is more we can do to better protect the members of this school community,” Superintendent Mark Secaur said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, as we are reminded all too often by the news reports from across the nation, schools have occasionally been viewed as ‘soft’ targets and the scene of senseless tragedies caused by ‘active shooters,’ he continued.

“With this in mind, and with a heavy heart, our district has made the decision to bolster our security detail by adding armed guards to the exterior perimeter of each of our schools to strengthen our ability to respond during a crisis, as well as to deter those who may seek to do harm.”

A district spokesperson told Daily Voice the plan is to have guards hired, trained, and in place by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The district estimates that the move will cost approximately $850,000 per school year.

Secaur said the guards will undergo required training sessions each year and will need to requalify through periodic performance-based testing “to ensure they will perform at an optimal level if ever called upon.”

The district will not publicize where guards are working at a given time to avoid “compromising their safety and effectiveness,” Secaur said.

“This decision has not come lightly, but we believe that this is a necessary step to improve our approach to the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and community members.”

Not surprisingly, the move has garnered plenty of feedback from those on either side of the debate on social media.

What do you think: Should schools have armed security guards on campus? Sound off in our poll above.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bomb Threat Made At Court In Northern Westchester, Prompts Evacuation
Peekskill, NY8 hours ago
Fatal Fall: ID Released Of West Rock Ridge State Park Victim In Hamden
Hamden, CT16 hours ago
Bergen Ex-Con Tried Boarding Newark Flight With AR-15, Taser, Fake US Marshal Creds, More: Feds
Wallington, NJ4 hours ago
Yale Student To Appear On Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament: Former Champion
New Haven, CT9 hours ago
Pair Sought For Questioning In Newark Shooting Investigation
Newark, NJ8 hours ago
Popular Eatery Expands To CT, Opens Location In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT11 hours ago
Lodi Ex-Con, South Carolina Companion Busted With Gun, Hollow Points In Garfield Traffic Stop
Garfield, NJ11 hours ago
Mold, Bare Hands, No Sanitizing: 3 Fairfield Eateries Fail Health Inspections
Fairfield, CT9 hours ago
Man Assaults, Injures Officer In Hicksville, Police Say
Hicksville, NY13 hours ago
Attorney From Bergen Charged With Assault
Mahwah, NJ13 hours ago
Repeat Home Burglar Busted By Air Tag In Babylon Gets More Prison Time
Babylon, NY7 hours ago
Westchester Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point
Stony Point, NY14 hours ago
40 Mallard Lake Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $45,000
Pound Ridge, NY13 hours ago
Woman Who Works As NYPD Officer ID'd As Driver In Fatal Haverstraw Crash
Haverstraw, NY8 hours ago
Tree Service Crane Topples, Dangles In Bergen Neighborhood
Cresskill, NJ13 hours ago
Passerby Chases, Nabs Robbery Suspect Until Cops Arrive In Westchester: Police
Port Chester, NY14 hours ago
Suspects On Loose After Smash-Grab Robbery At 7-Eleven In Westchester
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Jersey Shore Cyberthief Swipes $300,000 From Bergen Retiree's Account: It Happens A Lot
Lodi, NJ2 days ago
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Road Closure: Busy Ramapo Roadway Shut Down Due To Crash
Ramapo, NY15 hours ago
2 Hilltop Road, Lewisboro, NY 10597, Lewisboro, NY 10597 - $1,199,000
Lewisboro, NY14 hours ago
Norwalk Woman Wins $50K In Lottery Ticket Purchased At Stop & Shop
Norwalk, CT12 hours ago
NJ Sending Marching Band To 80th Anniversary Commemoration Of D-Day In France
Hazlet, NJ10 hours ago
Long Island Woman Wires $29K To 'Fraud Dept. Rep.' In Phone Scam, Police Say
Plainview, NY2 days ago
Person Injured In Westchester Shots-Fired Incident With A Bullet Landing Half-Mile Away: Police
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Mamaroneck Sees Rise In Home Burglaries: Here's What Police Are Doing In Response
Mamaroneck, NY13 hours ago
Fatal Fall: Man, 25, Found Dead At Popular State Park
Hamden, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy