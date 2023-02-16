Open in App
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania emo band The Wonder Years plays Ybor City on Wednesday

By Josh Bradley,

11 days ago
The Wonder Years
Fred Savage is in no way associated with the Pennsylvania-based band (thank God), and its latest record The Hum Goes on Forever was recorded in 2020, after members of the band—who struggled virtually working together during lockdowns—quarantined for a week to ensure complete safety.

After testing the performance waters in 2021 at a few festivals, The Wonder Years came back in full swing last year, taking on Europe and the U.S., and performing
The Upsides and Suburbia I’ve Given You All and Now I’m Nothing in their own respective entireties.

Tickets to see The Wonder Years play The Ritz in Ybor City on Wednesday, Feb. 22 are still available and start at $86.
