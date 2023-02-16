Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles over concerns that its Full Self-Driving Beta can cause vehicles to crash.

Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles, including certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles like the one shown here, over concerns that the self-driving system can cause crashes. File Photo courtesy of Tesla

The recall will affect certain Model S and Model X vehicles produced between 2016 and 2023. The recall will also affect Model 3 vehicles produced between 2017 and 2023, and Model Y vehicles produced between 2020 and 2023.

In an advisory posted to its website , the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the self-driving system can cause vehicles to "act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in the turn only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection without coming to a compete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution."

The NHTSA also says the Full Self-Driving Beta can disregard posted speed limits.

"In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits," the recall notice says.

Tesla will provide a free over-the-air software update for affected vehicles and owners will be mailed notification letters by April 15.

Tesla's recall number is SB-23-00-001 and customers are encouraged to call Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Customers can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com