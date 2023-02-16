Open in App
KRON4 News

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family reveals

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VA9ma_0kpvEzxS00

Bruce Willis’ aphasia condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD), according to a statement from his family.

Bruce’s wife Emma, ex-wife Demi, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn released a statement through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration on Feb. 16.

“Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement continued. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Just last year, the “Die Hard” star’s family revealed he would be stepping away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis.

As the 67-year-old’s condition progressed, his family said he’d want to use his platform to raise awareness.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Breaking News

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they said.

Before signing off, the family thanked everyone for their love and support during this time.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SWAT team arrests female serial armed robber
Richmond, CA5 days ago
Woman reported missing in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA2 days ago
Man claims winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena was stolen, sues jackpot winner
Altadena, CA3 days ago
SF General Hospital seeks help identifying patient
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Oakland PD announce second missing person Wednesday
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Heavy gunfire in broad daylight reported in SF's SoMa
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
New images released to catch 100-year-old Oakland man's killer
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Wild 94.9's JV reported missing: SFPD
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
Bay Point man convicted of killing his supervisor at work
San Rafael, CA5 hours ago
Person in ‘Scream' mask frightens people in Sonoma Plaza
Sonoma, CA6 hours ago
Newsom, Musk announce opening of new Tesla facility in awkward livestream
Palo Alto, CA5 days ago
Tesla crashes into Chinese restaurant in San Mateo, damages front of business
San Mateo, CA4 days ago
9 stolen cars recovered at Vallejo ‘chop shop'
Vallejo, CA4 days ago
Vasco Road reopened following fatal accident
Brentwood, CA15 hours ago
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA2 hours ago
Man arrested for suspected identity theft, check fraud
Mountain View, CA4 days ago
Two collisions reported on Hwy 280 in Daly City
Daly City, CA1 day ago
Felon who gave fake identity to Antioch officer arrested for possessing handgun
Antioch, CA5 days ago
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Oakland
Oakland, CA4 days ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend
San Ramon, CA4 days ago
Curry injury update: Warriors superstar making ‘good progress'
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Victim stabbed in stomach while sleeping in car at MLK Park
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Suspect steals expensive tools from woodshop at Napa high school, remains at large: police
Napa, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy