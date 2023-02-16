Manchin, Capito announce funding for water and chemical testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Nearly $19,000 in funding is coming to West Virginia to test for emerging water contaminants.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $18,914,000 in funding to address emerging contaminants, like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), in drinking water in West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act . They made the following statements on the funding.

“When the EPW Committee negotiated, wrote, and passed the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act , a cornerstone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , we prioritized a basic need, which is safe drinking water for our citizens. Today’s funding announcement is a direct result of that record investment and it means our communities will be better equipped to test for and address PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals. I’ll continue to lead on this issue and ensure West Virginia has the resources it needs to provide clean and safe drinking water.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I fought to include funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deliver critical resources to communities like West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $18 million in promoting access to safe, clean drinking water across the state. The funding announced today will help improve drinking water quality and address emerging contaminants, especially in rural areas. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

The announcement is part of an allotment to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

