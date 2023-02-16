Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce funding for water and chemical testing

By Harper Emch,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqKEd_0kpvDlsj00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Nearly $19,000 in funding is coming to West Virginia to test for emerging water contaminants.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $18,914,000 in funding to address emerging contaminants, like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), in drinking water in West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act . They made the following statements on the funding.

“When the EPW Committee negotiated, wrote, and passed the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act , a cornerstone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , we prioritized a basic need, which is safe drinking water for our citizens. Today’s funding announcement is a direct result of that record investment and it means our communities will be better equipped to test for and address PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals. I’ll continue to lead on this issue and ensure West Virginia has the resources it needs to provide clean and safe drinking water.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I fought to include funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deliver critical resources to communities like West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $18 million in promoting access to safe, clean drinking water across the state. The funding announced today will help improve drinking water quality and address emerging contaminants, especially in rural areas. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

The announcement is part of an allotment to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
$1 million grant awarded to transportation project in Mercer County
Bluefield, WV4 days ago
WVDOH responds to hole that ‘appeared’ on US 19 in Beckley
Beckley, WV5 days ago
Fayette County man, business plea guilty to clean water act violations
Charlton Heights, WV5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raleigh County Commission seeks funds to dredge Whitestick Creek
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Governor Justice announces significant income tax cut bill was passed
Beckley, WV7 hours ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Michigan man arrested in Beckley with 247 grams of fentanyl in possession
Beckley, WV3 days ago
‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
City of Princeton looking for dilapidated structures to take down
Princeton, WV3 days ago
Beckley man pleads guilty to selling meth to Confidential Informant 3 times
Beckley, WV4 days ago
West Virginia Parkways Authority awards contract for Turnpike Travel Plaza renovations
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Free covid testing and vaccine clinic in Hilltop, WV
Hilltop, WV3 days ago
Man faces charges of second-degree murder in Mercer County
Princeton, WV8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy