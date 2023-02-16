Grizzlies Insider: All-Star break coming at 'right time' for Memphis

Welcome back to your Grizzlies Insider, where we deliver the latest NBA news and analysis straight to your inbox twice a week. With Valentine’s Day on the way, The Daily Memphian wants to show you some love. For the next two weeks, the Insider will be free to all newsletter readers; if you subscribe to The Daily Memphian now , you’ll get 10% off and a free Daily Memphian shirt.

They all made it clear.

The Memphis Grizzlies, even after a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, needed this All-Star break.

Now, the entire group will press the reset button.

“We need it,” Grizzlies star Ja Morant said sternly on Wednesday morning. “This is a chance to take time away from basketball, enjoy life and go out and find something you love to do to reset.

“You throw the first half away, and you get ready to come back for the second half of the season. Everybody needs the break, and the league put the break at the right time for us, as you can see. Across the league, you hate to see injuries, but the stuff we go through day in and day out can get tiring. You never know what someone is going through mentally. That’s big time for us – speaking for the team. When we come back, we’ll get some practice in and then lock back in for the season and go back to playing our style of basketball and getting wins.”

The Grizzlies had gotten away from that over the last month. They closed the final month before the All-Star break with a 6-9 record, losing four games by one possession.

They have shot 33.2% from the 3-point line since Jan. 15, and have been playing without starting big man Steven Adams, who has missed the last 11 games with a knee sprain.

Morant (and many others) may view this pause as a midway point of the season, but it’s much further along than that. There are only 25 games remaining until the playoffs begin. With the Western Conference still jostling for position, the final stretch figures to be dramatic.

“You get to this time and (you wonder) if you’re pulling teeth,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Tuesday. But Jenkins was happy with the energy and focus of practice leading up to the break.

“Obviously, I think every team in the league is excited for this time of year,” he added. “... You just have to freshen up because you know the basketball is going to get more intense and more pressure packed because everyone wants to play their best basketball at the end of the year. We have to be ready for that.”

The predominant question surrounding the Grizzlies as they exit the All-Star break will be whether or not Adams is ready to make his return. The team initially ruled him out for three to five weeks with a PCL sprain. He has not played since Jan. 22, more than three weeks ago.

“(Adams) is getting back to fully healthy hopefully within the next week or two,” Jenkins said. “We will see. You can see he is doing a little bit more on the court now. Follow ups with the doctors have gone well but we do not have a definitive timeline yet compared to the initial one that we put out there.”

