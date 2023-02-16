Daughters of the American Revolution highlight exceptional youth

Clad in corsages, boutonnieres and name tags, students in the Portland metro area were commended for their efforts to live by the principles of the Daughters of the American Revolution: promoting historical preservation, education and patriotism.

In the annual award ceremony of the Beaver Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution , students from Beaverton, Sherwood and Portland were recognized for research projects and for acts of good citizenry Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, at the Leedy Grange Hall in Cedar Mill, accompanied by their parents.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a national women’s service organization, volunteering and promoting historic preservation and education.

Chris Meinicke, a longtime DAR member, said the student recognition ceremony has taken place since 1977, when the chapter was founded.

"Students are our future," she said. "They're the next generation. We need to show how much we appreciate their efforts."

Some students were required to research and present a topic related to the Revolutionary War, while others were acknowledged after being nominated by school staff or leaders of local volunteer organizations for their efforts in the community.

Emile Bejarano, a senior at Beaverton High School, was the sole recipient of the Good Citizen Award for his extensive application that highlighted his success and in school and volunteerism in the community.

Bejarano is student body president, he plays trumpet in the Portland Youth Conservatory Orchestra, and he also volunteers with the Oregon Zoo and Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District.

"At risk of sounding cliché, I am a voice for the people," Bejarano said of his presidential position at the school. "I try to do what I can for the community."

He said he didn't know much about the Daughters of the American Revolution before he was chosen for the Good Citizen Award, but he said he was honored nonetheless to receive the scholarship and acknowledgement.

The Youth Citizenship Awards are similarly meant to highlight students — regardless of gender — who go above and beyond in their daily lives, whether that be at school or out in the community.

“Sports and grades are good, but we also think there are other characteristics worth of acknowledging young people for,” said honorary state regent Rebecca Taylor.

Among those characteristics are kindness, courage, responsibility and leadership, she explained.

This year’s honorees include:

Stephanie Nowell, seventh-grader selected by Bethel 66 Job’s Daughters.Gabe Delplanche, sophomore selected from Scout Troop 605.Jose Manso, freshman at Beaverton High School.Jo Warton, sophomore at Beaverton High School.Fallon Frederick, junior at Beaverton High School.Kenneth Cochran, senior at Beaverton High School.

Frederick said she was honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution because of who she is, helping new kids at her high school and being kind to her elders and the environment.

"This is the first award I've ever really won — for being (the) warm and kind-hearted person I was raised to be," Frederick said. "It was nice to be awarded because they're not usually given to people like me."

Winners of the Junior American Citizens Contest were tasked with creating art or written pieces that showcased the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, a five-state commercial highway from Missouri to New Mexico in the 1800s.

They include:

Jordan Amato, fifth-grader at Hayhurst Elementary School, for a poem.Lucinda Torres, eighth-grader at Sherwood Middle School, for her digital art of a covered wagon. She went on to win the Daughters of the American Revolution digital art contest across the state of Oregon.Dylan Amato, freshman at Ida B. Wells High School, for a short story.Olivia Bejarano, freshman at Beaverton High School, for her poster on some of the people who traversed the Santa Fe Trail. She won the statewide poster contest through the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Olivia Bejarano said she learned about people traveling for trade and education, "figuring out the past."

"What I found most interesting was that people would travel both ways," Olivia Bejarano said.

Eliana Plopper, a junior who is homeschooled, was selected as the local and statewide winner of the Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest.

She learned about the contest through her grandmother, a DAR member, and was asked to write about someone who helped the country during the Revolutionary War.

Her pick was Mary Katherine Goddard, an 18th-century Baltimore publisher and postmaster.

While she wasn’t among the “Founding Fathers” who signed it, Goddard’s name appears on the Declaration of Independence, after she printed the first version to include the delegates' typeset names. She is the only woman whose name appears on the document.

"It was interesting because women didn't really have that role," Plopper said. "I wanted to find someone a little less well-known."