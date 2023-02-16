Constitution Change: Right to Fish, Hunt, Harvest and Gather resolution

An amendment to the Oregon Constitution to protect the right of the people to fish, hunt, harvest and gather has been introduced at the Oregon Legislature by Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus Co-Chair Sen. David Brock Smith (District 1- Port Orford).

If passed by the legislature, HJR 5 would be referred to voters to consider on the 2024 November ballot. If voters approve the proposal, it would make Oregon the 24th state to have a Right to Hunt and Fish constitutional amendment.

“Oregonians, who have long prioritized a strong connection with their food sources, should have the ability to vote this type of protection into the state constitution” Sen. Brock Smith said. “The ability of Oregonians to supplement their diets with wild and foraged foods is an integral part of our self-reliant heritage.”

“The Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) represents the interests of Oregon’s 940,000 sportsmen and women from all parts of the state,” Oregon Hunters Association Policy Director Amy Patrick said. “Our members regularly utilize fishing, hunting, harvesting, and gathering to supplement their food sources and provide natural, healthy foods for their families.”

If passed, the Right to Fish, Hunt, Harvest and Gather would only protect against an outright ban on these methods of food procurement, and does not circumvent wildlife management, private and public property rights, or the conservation goals of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“There is a currently an initiative petition that has been filed for the 2024 ballot that would ban Oregonians’ ability to procure healthy and local food through fishing and hunting,” Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation Pacific States Manager Keely Hopkins said. “HJR 5 is an important counterpoint to those efforts by providing voters the opportunity to protect Oregonians’ ability to harvest and gather organic, sustainable foods for ourselves and our families, while also contributing to conservation efforts through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.”

The Oregon Hunters Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Anglers Alliance, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Delta Waterfowl, Advocates for Sustainable Animal Populations, Oregon State Shooting Association, Oregon Associations of Ranges, Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation, Fur Takers of America, HOWL for Wildlife, National Wild Turkey Federation, Safari Club International, Oregon Trappers Association, and the Oregon Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, amongst others, have all unified in support of the resolution, according to Sen. Brock Smith said

The Oregon House Committee on Rules held a public hearing on House Joint Resolution 5 Feb. 2.