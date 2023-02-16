Open in App
Snohomish, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four people robbed at gunpoint on Riverfront Trail in Snohomish

By Shawn Garrett,

11 days ago
Four people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked down the Riverfront Trail in Snohomish on Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery in the 900 block of the Riverfront Trail.

According to a media release, four adults were walking on the trail when a man approached them, pointed a handgun at them and demanded the two women’s purses.

Once the purses were handed over, the man ran away.

A K-9 team attempted to search for the man, but he couldn’t be found.

The man was described as white, about 6 feet tall, wearing a blue jacket, black pants, red shoes and was carrying a black handgun.

The victims were not injured.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Snohomish Police Department at christopher.veentjer@snoco.org or call 425-407-3999.

Comments / 0

