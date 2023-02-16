Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
Prescribed burn planned for Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary

By Jacob Smith,

11 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will be conducting a prescribed burn on Friday, Feb. 17 at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary.

Woolsey Wet Sanctuary is described as a wetland mitigation site and is located immediately north of the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant at 15 S Broyles Ave.

According to the City, the burn is scheduled to begin around noon and will take two to four hours to complete. The burn will be on a 64.5-acre tract that borders the west side of Broyles Road, to the east of 54th Avenue, and to the south of Persimmon Street.

The City says the purpose of the prescribed burn is for adaptive management of the wetland plant community within the City’s wetland mitigation site.

A containment line has been established to maintain the fire within the designated burn area. Members of the public are welcome to attend the prescribed burn; however, the City says bystanders will be required to stay behind the containment line.

This will be the fifteenth prescribed burn at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary since 2008.

For more information, contact Utilities Director Tim Nyander at 479-575-8386 or tnyander@fayetteville-ar.gov.

