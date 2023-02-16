Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants to Join 'And Just Like That' After Memorable 'SATC' Cameo (Exclusive)

Sarah Michelle Gellar is leaving the door open for a possible appearance on And Just Like That... , HBO Max's spinoff series to Sex and the City .

Gellar guest starred in a season 3 episode of Sex and the City playing Debbie, ajunior development executivewho pitches Sarah Jessica Parker 'sCarrie Bradshaw on the idea of turning her weekly columns into a full-fledged Hollywood movie. The actress was headlining The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the time and told ET during an exclusive sit-down celebrating her SCAD TVFest Icon Award honor that it was a challenge having the schedules line up where she would be able to appear on Sex and the City.

"This is a great story. I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Starr] had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset. And he said to me, 'We're coming to L.A.'I'll make it work,' so he wrote this role," Gellar told ET.

"I worked all day on Buffy. I had two hours in between.I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?' because I had been working since 5 in the morning.He said, 'We're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you.' I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriouslyexcited," she recalled.

Gellar surmised that since her character, Debbie, appeared on Sex and the City , she's gone on to accomplish great things in Hollywood. Naturally, it'd make sense for a revisit for that character on And Just Like That, she argued.

"I feel like the [development]girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back," Gellar soft-pitched.

Then, sheput out a call for a potential return to the showrunner: "Michael Patrick King, are you listening?"

Watch the original scene below.

Gellar sat down with ET to celebratereceiving the SCAD TVFest Icon Award andshe looked back on her decades-long career, goingdown memory lane on many of her iconic roles, as well as memorable red carpet and on-set moments.

"I can’t speak of myself and call myself an icon 'cause that feels very odd, but I’m really, really honored," the 45-year-old actress said."I’m hoping that this isn’t some retirement party they’re throwing me."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD

