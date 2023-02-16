Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

Bills raising season ticket price by 12%

By Jonah Bronstein,

11 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills set a franchise record with 62,000 season ticket members in 2022, and they expect to have a few thousand more this coming season. But it will cost more to secure a seat for every home game.

The price for season ticket packages is rising by an average of 12%, the Bills announced on Wednesday. But even with the increase, Bills season tickets will continue to be more affordable than those in most NFL markets.

“While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, in the announcement on the team’s website .

The Bills expect their season ticket base to rise to 64,000 for the 2023 season. There are currently 6,000 on the wait list, and last year’s season ticket renewal rate was 96%, according to the Bills. Thus, the demand might remain higher than the supply.

Current season ticket members have until March 15 to renew their tickets. Those on the waitlist will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in April.

General admission ticket packages range from $550-$1,850, with an average of $1,038. Club seat packages range from $2,045-$5,105, with an average of $3,050. The prices include state sales tax.

According to the Bills, the $115 cost per general admission season ticket (including preseason) is $4 lower than the NFL average, and the $339 cost for club seating is $14 below the NFL average. The Bills are among 28 of 32 NFL teams raising season ticket prices.

The Bills will play eight regular season games and one exhibition at Highmark Stadium during the 2023 season. One of the Bills regular season home games will be played in London.

The Bills averaged 70,428 in home attendance in 2022. With demand exceeding the high season ticket base, single game tickets cost an average of 51% more than season tickets last season, according to the Bills, and tickets purchased on the secondary market were 94% higher on average.

Season ticket members get the first opportunity to purchase playoff tickets, and will have priority access to purchasing season tickets at the Bills new stadium that is expected to be open for the 2026 season.

“It’s critically important that in the new stadium our season ticket members are the lifeblood of the organization and our fan base,” Raccuia said. “We want to make sure that they have the right to purchase season tickets before anybody else does.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

