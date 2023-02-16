Pennsylvania State Police name 10 Most Wanted suspects

Jordan Alexander Allen is wanted by State Police in Dunmore for aggravated assault with a firearm. He is 5’9″ with black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Wilkes-Barre.
Samuel Irizarry is wanted by State Police in Philadelphia for attempted homicide and was last known to live in Philadelphia. He is 5’7″ with brown hair and blue eyes.
Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and aggravated indecent assault in Erie. There have been reported sightings in Wattsburg, Erie County; Chautauqua, New York; and North Carolina. He is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.
James Garland Watts is wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County. His last known address was in Clairton, Pennsylvania.
Giovanni Morales Jr. is wanted by State Police in Hazelton for a June 2020 homicide. His last known address was in Brooklyn, New York.
Martavious Kendre Stout is wanted by Meadville City Police for homicide. His last known address is in Meadville.
Gerado Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges relating to a 12-year-old female in Norristown. State Police say Cruz Hernandez’s last known address is in Norristown and that the alleged incident happened in 2013.
