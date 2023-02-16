Open in App
Pennsylvania State
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania State Police name 10 Most Wanted suspects

By George Stockburger,

11 days ago

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their 10 most wanted suspects.

The three new suspects added to the most wanted are Rakeem Markell Jones, Jordan Alexander Allen, and Samuel Irizarry.

Rakeem Markell Jones is wanted by State Police in Erie for attempted homicide. He is 6’1″ with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Erie.

Jordan Alexander Allen is wanted by State Police in Dunmore for aggravated assault with a firearm. He is 5’9″ with black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Wilkes-Barre.

Samuel Irizarry is wanted by State Police in Philadelphia for attempted homicide and was last known to live in Philadelphia. He is 5’7″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and aggravated indecent assault in Erie. There have been reported sightings in Wattsburg, Erie County; Chautauqua, New York; and North Carolina. He is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

James Garland Watts is wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County. His last known address was in Clairton, Pennsylvania.

Giovanni Morales Jr. is wanted by State Police in Hazelton for a June 2020 homicide. His last known address was in Brooklyn, New York.

Martavious Kendre Stout is wanted by Meadville City Police for homicide. His last known address is in Meadville.

Gerado Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges relating to a 12-year-old female in Norristown. State Police say Cruz Hernandez’s last known address is in Norristown and that the alleged incident happened in 2013.

Kevin Jay Purnell is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Chester County. His last known address is in New Castle, Delaware.

Freddy Calle is wanted by Hazelton City Police for the alleged rape of a child. His last known address is in Hazelton.

Anyone with information on any of the above-listed individuals is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

