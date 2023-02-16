Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston's affordable housing investment by the numbers

11 days ago
The 17 projects will help open new doors for Bostonians.

Photo by @bostonomics

The possibility of homeownership for Bostonians just moved closer.

Yesterday, Mayor Wu and City of Boston officials recommended investing $67 million to create and preserve 800+ income-restricted housing units
across eight neighborhoods . These mixed-income housing units include rental housing and new homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.

Here’s what we know about the projects:
  • 17 total proposals have been approved to bring 802 units to the city.
  • 160 units will be income-restricted for seniors.
  • All projects meet the standard for zero emissions buildings.
Where did the funding come from?
Here are a few neighborhoods receiving funding:

  • Chinatown $11.8 million to create 100+ units on city property and 17,700 sqft will be used to build a Chinatown branch of the Boston Public Library .
  • Dorchester $3.9 million to renovate the historic Dorchester Saving Bank in Uphams Corner and build the mixed-use Columbia Crossing development, which will create 48 apartments and work-live spaces for artists. Also, $5 million will transform five vacant City-owned parcels into 12 rental units and 18 homeownership opportunities.
  • Jamaica Plain $6.2 million to redevelop the former Blessed Sacrament Church and create 55 mixed-income units of rental housing and a new performance space for the Hyde Square Task Force Creative Arts Program + $5.2 million for a new six-story , income-restricted building with 65 units .
  • Mattapan $6 million for the Brooke House at Olmsted Village development, a 125-unit mixed-use building, a child care center, a health care center, a community space, and a small convenience store.
  • Roxbury $6.1 million to build new housing and meeting space for the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts .
  • South Boston $5.1 million to fund 36 senior rental units + create new program spaces for the Paraclete Center, allowing the organization to continue offering after-school programs.
