Boston's affordable housing investment by the numbers
11 days ago
The possibility of homeownership for Bostonians just moved closer.
Yesterday, Mayor Wu and City of Boston officials recommended investing $67 million to create and preserve 800+ income-restricted housing units across eight neighborhoods . These mixed-income housing units include rental housing and new homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.
Here’s what we know about the projects:
17 total proposals have been approved to bring 802 units to the city.
160 units will be income-restricted for seniors.
All projects meet the standard for zero emissions buildings.
Chinatown — $11.8 million to create 100+ units on city property and 17,700 sqft will be used to build a Chinatown branch of the Boston Public Library .
Dorchester — $3.9 million to renovate the historic Dorchester Saving Bank in Uphams Corner and build the mixed-use Columbia Crossing development, which will create 48 apartments and work-live spaces for artists. Also, $5 million will transform five vacant City-owned parcels into 12 rental units and 18 homeownership opportunities.
Jamaica Plain — $6.2 million to redevelop the former Blessed Sacrament Church and create 55 mixed-income units of rental housing and a new performance space for the Hyde Square Task Force Creative Arts Program + $5.2 million for a new six-story , income-restricted building with 65 units .
Mattapan — $6 million for the Brooke House at Olmsted Village development, a 125-unit mixed-use building, a child care center, a health care center, a community space, and a small convenience store.
Roxbury — $6.1 million to build new housing and meeting space for the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts .
South Boston — $5.1 million to fund 36 senior rental units + create new program spaces for the Paraclete Center, allowing the organization to continue offering after-school programs.
