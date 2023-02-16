Woman accused of stabbing fiancé to death in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed her fiancé to death.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the incident happened on Audubon Circle in Rankin County just after midnight on February 15, 2023.

Ashley Tanner Shaw (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said when they arrived, a woman asked them to save her fiancé. They located the male victim inside the home with a stab wound to the chest.

Bailey said first responders attempted to save the victim, but he died at the scene.

The woman, who was identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, was arrested for murder. Bailey said Shaw was taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charges of murder and obstruction of justice. Shaw was denied bond in court.

According to the sheriff, two small children were asleep inside the home when the stabbing took place. Child Protective Services (CPS) took charge of the children.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Cole Manseill.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.