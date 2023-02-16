Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Insider

Inside Glossier's giant new store, which is home to makeup conveyor belts and a replica subway station

By Amanda Krause,Elizabeth Morales,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7JTy_0kpux6yQ00
Glossier, known for its beauty products like Cloud Paint, has opened a flagship store in New York City.

Amanda Krause/Insider

  • Glossier will be calling New York City home again with its new flagship store in SoHo.
  • Insider visited before it opens on Friday, and found the store to be a beauty lover's dream spot.
  • There are makeup testing stations and odes to New York City scattered throughout.
Glossier has returned home to New York City with a giant new store in SoHo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qq6nV_0kpux6yQ00
Outside Glossier's new flagship store in New York City.

Amanda Krause/Insider

With locations currently in London, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more, Glossier's SoHo shop will serve as its flagship.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfrX6_0kpux6yQ00
A Glossier Boy Brow display in SoHo promoting the brand's new flagship.

Elizabeth Morales/Insider

The new store marks a major moment for the brand. Its former flagship — which opened in 2019 — closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the brand restructured overall in 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364A4d_0kpux6yQ00
A Glossier Metrocard and subway decor in New York City promoting the new store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Insider visited the 7,000-square-foot spot before it opens to the public on Friday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niHER_0kpux6yQ00
Reporter Amanda Krause and social-media producer Elizabeth Morales at Glossier.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Shoppers are greeted with Glossier's "you look good" motto written in a pink-and-white, subway-esque mosaic on the floor as they enter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIC4b_0kpux6yQ00
Glossier shoppers are greeted with this tile art at the flagship store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

A hallway to the right leads you to one of Glossier's signature mirrors, which is perfect for selfies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPr0K_0kpux6yQ00
This floor-length mirror has Glossier's logo pasted across it.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The giant mirror is directly next to Glossier's gift shop, where you can buy the brand's sweatshirts, makeup bags, and other accessories.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hg6cr_0kpux6yQ00
This room is filled with sweatshirts, makeup bags, and other Glossier merchandise.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Many of the items were previously exclusive to other worldwide locations — like a pink passport case sold in London and a red makeup bag from Atlanta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHoSh_0kpux6yQ00
These items were previously only sold at Glossier's worldwide locations.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Like the rest of the store, the gift shop has details pulled directly from New York City culture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwnxR_0kpux6yQ00
This black hoodie is sold exclusively at the SoHo location.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Kendall Latham, Glossier's director of retail design, told Insider that its G Pal sculptures, for example, were inspired by the bronze statues located in the 14th Street and Eighth Avenue subway station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHkgv_0kpux6yQ00
This bronze statue was inspired by similar ones at the 14th Street and Eighth Avenue subway stop.

Amanda Krause/Insider

You'll also notice lots of red pipes and steel structures. Latham said that's because they wanted to match the industrial red standpipe system of NYC.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTk7U_0kpux6yQ00
Everything from the store's stair railings to its shelving units is painted red.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The middle of the store — where the brand's products are found — is where Glossier fans will spend most of their time. Latham said its layout was meant to feel like a grand, residential dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkaIQ_0kpux6yQ00
Glossier's beauty products are displayed in the middle of its flagship store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Shoppers can test each product with disposable applicators before buying them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aByQB_0kpux6yQ00
Each beauty product on the table can be tested by shoppers in the store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

From there, you'll reach the store's "wet bar," where you can try Glossier's skin-care products "as they were intended with a sink" in a more "intimate" environment, Latham said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igJkH_0kpux6yQ00
Glossier describes this room as the store's "wet bar."

Amanda Krause/Insider

The store designer also pointed out hidden chairs in the "wet bar," as the store will eventually offer beauty appointments with makeup and skin-care experts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGimP_0kpux6yQ00
Beauty fans will eventually be able to make beauty appointments at the store.

Elizabeth Morales/Insider

One of the store's most unique features is its replica subway station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8V3u_0kpux6yQ00
The white-tiled room makes you feel as though you've gone underground.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Latham described the space as the store's "selfie" room, so we made sure to try it for ourselves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYsVu_0kpux6yQ00
Shoppers can sit on a subway bench and take photos in front of a Glossier mosaic.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The "you look good" mosaic was hand-crafted in Italy and mailed to the NYC store in pieces. As for the seating, Latham said they "tried very, very hard to find a real subway bench" but couldn't — so they made a replica.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvqUR_0kpux6yQ00
Miotto Mosaic Art Studios created this art piece for the store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Finally, there's a "communal area" where shoppers can hang out, meet other beauty fans, and wait for their orders — which arrive via makeup conveyor belts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbaJh_0kpux6yQ00
This area has red couches and Glossier products cast in plaster.

Elizabeth Morales/Insider

A brick-and-mortar Glossier store might not be a new concept, but we'd say this latest one stands out among the rest. The separate rooms make shopping feel like a special experience, and the NYC homages remind you where you are at every turn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCQox_0kpux6yQ00
Beauty lovers and casual fans are sure to find something they love at this spot.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Vogue has called them the new celebrity "It" item. And lately, police say a roving team of thieves in NYC is using mopeds to snatch and grab the $549 Apple AirPods Max right off the heads of unsuspecting victims.
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police warn people not to engage with a man dressed as the Cookie Monster from 'Sesame Street' due to his history of 'troublesome behavior'
Santa Cruz, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy