Open in App
Palm Springs, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

Modernism Week is back in the valley for its 18th year

By Miyoshi Price,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdbzY_0kputYmn00

Locals and visitors of the valley can explore the Modernism Week headquarters at the Hyatt Palm Springs hotel for free; it is open to the public for the next eleven days.

Modernism Week is upon the valley. From February 16th until the 26th, people will be able to go on bus tours on red double-decker buses and tour homes with midcentury architecture and design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFZ8v_0kputYmn00

Modernism Week features more than 350 events, including the Palm Springs Modernism Show, Signature Home Tours, films, lectures, Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours, nightly parties and live music, walking and bike tours, tours of Sunnylands, fashion, classic cars, modern garden tours, a vintage travel trailer exhibition, and so much more.

Visit modernismweek.com if you would like to purchase tickets for any of the activities. Some proceeds go to scholarships for local valley students that are pursuing architecture and design.

The Palm Springs High School Jazz Band and Heat Wave Band played live at the opening ceremony. The Mayor of Palm Springs stood with the CEO and Co-Founder of Modernism Week as they held the ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off modernism week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRQng_0kputYmn00

Modernism Week celebrates and appreciates midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation, and sustainable modern living as represented in the greater Palm Springs area.

The post Modernism Week is back in the valley for its 18th year appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Springs, CA newsLocal Palm Springs, CA
Community celebrates diversity at 36th Annual Black History Month Parade in Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA23 hours ago
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway station gets more than two feet of snow
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Get ready to chalk! The 11th Annual Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival is seeking sponsors and vendors
Palm Springs, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Events are being impacted throughout the valley due to the Wet Weekend
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
Big Bear bald eagle eggs unlikely to hatch, experts say
Big Bear Lake, CA5 hours ago
Modernism Week continues to captivate thousands and features new additions honoring Black History
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
Fire in Lake Arrowhead destroys three-story home
Lake Arrowhead, CA1 day ago
3rd Annual Black History Caravan in Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA7 days ago
Palm Springs Black History Month Parade postponed until Sunday due to weekend storm
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ will be implementing new changes
Banning, CA3 days ago
Court of Appeals overturns decision in ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue lawsuit
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Residents in the high desert prepare for more snow
Yucca Valley, CA4 days ago
Young duo charged in Palm Desert shooting
Palm Desert, CA4 days ago
Palm Desert boys soccer wins CIF-SS D5 Championship, 3-1, over Animo Leadership
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Strong winds cause damage across the Coachella Valley
La Quinta, CA5 days ago
Two CVUSD schools to reopen Monday after winds knocked down dozens of power poles
Salton City, CA1 day ago
Amber Alert ends for two Riverside children
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Plans for closed CVUSD schools up in the air after winds knock down 76 power poles in the area
Salton City, CA5 days ago
Palm Springs votes to end COVID-19 local emergency
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
Man shot overnight, investigations in Palm Desert and Cathedral City
Palm Desert, CA6 days ago
23-year-old man charged with Coachella cellphone robbery
Coachella, CA9 hours ago
Jury considers death penalty for convicted Palm Springs quadruple killer
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Man arrested after robbery in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 16 years, 4 month to Life for deadly Palm Springs DUI crash
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Extra resources to help battle vegetation fire in Thermal due to high winds
Thermal, CA5 days ago
Teen walks 12 miles in honor of fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun
Lake Elsinore, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy