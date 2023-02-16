Open in App
Medical Drama ‘Doc’, Based On Italian Series, In The Works At Fox From Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg & Sony Pictures Television

By Peter White,

11 days ago
Italian medical drama series Doc – Nelle Tue Mani is getting a U.S. remake.

A U.S. version of the series, which comes from Italian producer Lux Vide, the company behind Aidan Turner series Leonardo , is in the works at Fox .

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at Fox, told Deadline that the network has a “couple of pieces of material that are being worked on as we speak”.

The move further into medical development comes as the future of long-running series The Resident hangs in the balance. The show just ended its sixth season but Thorn said that he hasn’t made a decision yet as to whether this will be its final season.

The Italian series follows a doctor who suffers a major head injury that wipes 12 years from his memory. It was the most-watched Italian series in the last 13 years with its run on public broadcaster Rai. The series, written by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli, has aired two 16-episode seasons, launching in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The Fox series will follow hard-charging Chief of Internal & Family Medicine Dr. Amy Elias, who suffers a brain injury during a car accident and loses her memory of the last eight years. Forced to re-acclimate to the present — with no recollection of a tragedy in her personal life and bereft of the medical knowledge she’s accrued over this time she must return to being an intern and somehow rebuild her life from the fractured pieces which remain.

Sony Pictures Television snapped up the international rights to the format in 2020. It will produce with Fox Entertainment and has scored a script-to-series commitment.

Barbie Kligman, a co-exec producer of Magnum P.I and FBI, will write and serve as showrunner with Without A Trace and For Life creator Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff, President of 3 Arts exec producing.

Elsewhere, Fox is also developing a gender swap version of Starsky & Hutch from Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson. It also comes from Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

