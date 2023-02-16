Apple Studios Launches Inaugural Episodic Directors Program For Mid-Career Helmers

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Studios has launched its first-ever Apple Studios Directors Program , described as an inclusive, new initiative focused on expanding opportunities for mid-career directors across the U.S.

The six-month program offers masterclasses focused on building and sustaining a career as a working episodic director. The program also will feature discussions with seasoned industry professionals on the craft and business of directing, opportunities to participate as shadowing directors on Apple Studios series, and a “one-of-a-kind experience” in Apple Park tailored to inspire innovation and creativity.

Successful participants will be positioned to direct content for Apple TV+. Three candidates will be chosen to participate in the 2023 program.

Per Apple, the program “aims to uplift and champion mid-career directors in an environment in which every voice is heard and valued. Directors from under-represented communities and women are strongly encouraged to apply.”

The application portal will open on February 23 at 9 am PST, and close on March 1 at 11:59 pm PST. For more information about the program’s eligibility requirements or to begin an application, click here .

Television projects hailing from Apple Studios include the award-winning hit series Black Bird, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, WeCrashed and Surface, as well as the recently premiered and acclaimed drama Dear Edward .

Upcoming series produced by Apple Studios include City on Fire from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage; Masters of the Air, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; Lessons in Chemistry , based on the bestselling book and starring Oscar winner Brie Larson; and High Desert , a new comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller, among others.