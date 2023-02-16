‘The Hurt Unit’: Augustus Prew Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE : Augustus Prew has been cast as a series regular opposite Ben McKenzie and Michelle Ortiz in ABC ’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit , written by Matt Lopez and John Glenn and to be directed by Marc Webb.

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses led by Danny (McKenzie), a self-made surgeon, who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.

Prew will play Gus, a member of the Hurt Unit team, who has just been accepted into medical school and has his sights set on becoming a surgeon. When faced with the life-and-death stakes that come with being a member of the Hurt Unit, Gus must decide whether he is truly cut out for this work or whether it’s time to call it quits.

Ortiz plays another member of the unit, Ruth, a trauma nurse. Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.

This would mark the second broadcast medical drama for Prew who also headlined CBS’ Pure Genius.

Prew can currently be seen playing a lead opposite Helena Bonham Carter in Russel T Davies’ new series Nolly for ITV and will soon premiere in the US on PBS Masterpiece. He will next be starring in Netflix’s film Players, alongside Gina Rodriguez, as well as the lead in the upcoming film Dear David , opposite Justin Long for Lionsgate. Prew, whose recent credits include Prime Video’s Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.