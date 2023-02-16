Open in App
Deadline

‘All That Breathes’ Director Shaunak Sen Signs With WME And Entertainment 360

By Justin Kroll,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qza4_0kputUFt00

EXCLUSIVE: Shaunak Sen , who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his doc All That Breathes , has signed with WME and Entertainment 360 for representation. The pic is the most awarded and the first film ever to win best documentary at both Sundance and Cannes. The film is currently nominated for BAFTA, DGA, PGA, ASC, Independent Spirit and the Academy Awards.

The doc follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital.

The film has all been awarded with a Gotham Award; four IDA Awards, including Best Documentary Feature; two Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Documentary Feature and Best Documentary at BFI London Film Festival.

All That Breathes was released theatrically by Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow. It premiered on HBO on February 7th and is now streaming on HBOMax and around the world. Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer and Sen produced the doc.

The pic is a Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films production in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. The co-producer is Florrie Priest, exec producers are David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll and associate producers are Sam Stanley and Guy Horlock.

More from Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Elvis’, ‘del Toro’s Pinocchio‘ & ’Stranger Things’ Among Winners – Full List
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser Take Lead Acting Honors; ‘White Lotus’ A Double Winner – Full List
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Walter Mirisch Dies: Oscar-Winning Producer Of ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ & ‘West Side Story’ Was 101
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy