Emma Corrin Explained Why They Continue To Be Open About Being Nonbinary Despite How Much Hate They Get

By Alex Gurley,

11 days ago

Coming out as nonbinary ended up being a big "reality check" for Emma Corrin .

David M. Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Back in early 2021, Emma revealed that they are queer and later opened up about being nonbinary and using they/them pronouns.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

And while they previously said the response from the queer community was very positive, it turns out that they got a lot of hate, too.

Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that," Emma said in an interview with Vanity Fair . "It was quite a reality check."

Kate Green / Getty Images for BFI

But despite the negative response from certain people, Emma says they're happy just knowing they also helped others by living their truth.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"But for a lot of people, it did help," Emma said. "Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world."

Paul Best / Getty Images

They added, "I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment."

@emmalouisecorrin / Via instagram.com

Going forward, Emma says they're looking forward to playing nonbinary characters onscreen, but they're also "equally" drawn to both female and male roles.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

"Being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both," Emma explained. "My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me."

@emmalouisecorrin / Via instagram.com

They continued, "I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting."

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Although Emma says the industry's view is shifting, there still "aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts" available to actors.

John Phillips / Getty Images

"We need to be supporting queer writers and developing projects and welcoming these narratives into the creative space," Emma said.

@emmalouisecorrin / Via instagram.com

At the end of the day, Emma is ready for any role they're passionate about, regardless of how the character identifies.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"The beauty of acting is taking on a character that doesn’t necessarily have to be completely in tune with your own experience," Emma shared. "It’s sort of a way to explore. But I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right."

Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

You can read all that Emma had to say here .

If you or someone you know have experienced anti-LGBTQ violence or harassment, you can contact the ​ National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs​ hotline at 1-212-714-1141.

The ​ National Alliance on Mental Illness ​ is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; ​ GoodTherapy.org ​ ​is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

