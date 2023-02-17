Change location
Emma Corrin Explained Why They Continue To Be Open About Being Nonbinary Despite How Much Hate They Get
By Alex Gurley,11 days ago
Coming out as nonbinary ended up being a big "reality check" for Emma Corrin .
Back in early 2021, Emma revealed that they are queer and later opened up about being nonbinary and using they/them pronouns.
And while they previously said the response from the queer community was very positive, it turns out that they got a lot of hate, too.
"Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that," Emma said in an interview with Vanity Fair . "It was quite a reality check."
But despite the negative response from certain people, Emma says they're happy just knowing they also helped others by living their truth.
"But for a lot of people, it did help," Emma said. "Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world."
They added, "I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment."
Going forward, Emma says they're looking forward to playing nonbinary characters onscreen, but they're also "equally" drawn to both female and male roles.
"Being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both," Emma explained. "My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me."
They continued, "I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting."
Although Emma says the industry's view is shifting, there still "aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts" available to actors.
"We need to be supporting queer writers and developing projects and welcoming these narratives into the creative space," Emma said.
At the end of the day, Emma is ready for any role they're passionate about, regardless of how the character identifies.
"The beauty of acting is taking on a character that doesn’t necessarily have to be completely in tune with your own experience," Emma shared. "It’s sort of a way to explore. But I would love to play nonbinary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right."
You can read all that Emma had to say here .
If you or someone you know have experienced anti-LGBTQ violence or harassment, you can contact the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs hotline at 1-212-714-1141.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
