The Internet Is Obsessed With Rihanna's Super Bowl Hairstyle, And This TikToker Revealed How You Can Recreate It
By Liz Richardson,11 days ago
From the hit songs to the backup "marshmallow dancers" to the surprise pregnancy announcement , Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show got the internet talking .
And along with Rihanna's incredible performance on stage, it was the singer's style that also captured people's attention . Fans raved about Rihanna's all-red monochromatic look — from her outfit to her nails to her makeup . And people were obsessed with the singer's hairstyle, which featured face-framing pieces and her hair middle-parted and slicked back into a multi-stranded braided ponytail.
TikToker @zanysena was one of the first to recreate the hairstyle online in a quick and easy tutorial on curly hair — and since it's been uploaded, it's gone super viral with over 6.9M views and 1.2M likes.
@zanysena
I tried to recreat it :) #rihanna #hairstyle #hair #rihannasuperbowl2023 #fyp #london♬ original sound - ESPN
In the 50-second clip, Zany Sena starts the style by sectioning off two face-framing pieces in the front and slicking the rest of her hair back into a ponytail.
Then, she takes a small portion of the ponytail, braids it, and wraps it around to cover the ponytail holder.
Next, she divides her remaining ponytail into two separate sections and braids them individually, leaving out curly pieces along the way to give the ponytail some added texture.
Finally, here's the finished product:
AHHH! I LOVE IT.
Zany wasn't the only one who's tried out the style. Since the Super Bowl performance, several other BIPOC creators have recreated Rihanna's look — especially for people with natural hair and curly hair. So, there's plenty of inspo if you want to try it out for yourself!
For example, @mimiabidemi showed how the Super Bowl hairstyle can be achieved on box braids :
@mimiabidemi
Could resist recreating the Bad Gal’s Super Bowl hairstyle on my braids ✨ #fentybowl #fentybowl2023 #rihanna #rihannanavy #superbowl #fyp #hairstyle #halftimeshow #mimiabidemi♬ original sound - ESPN
And @jamayg recreated the style on her natural hair using curly extensions (which is helpful if you'd like to add some length):
@jamayg
#curlyhair #superbowl #rihanna #curls #cute #hairstyles♬ Needed Me - Rihanna
If you're looking for more Rihanna hair inspo, here are a few other natural hair and curly hair TikTokers who have recreated her looks in the past:
This flip pony:
Recreated by @_curlymane_ here :
@_curlymane_
Tried recreating Rihanna’s flip ponytail. How did I do ?? #fyp #naturalhairstyles #protectivestylesfornaturalhair #naturalhair #viral #twists kinks #curls♬ Buga (Lo Lo Lo) - Kizz Daniel & Tekno
These braided space buns:
Recreated by @silmaravasconcelos0 here :
@silmaravasconcelos0
From 0 to 10 how well did I do? #hairtutorial #type4hair #rihanna #hairstyle #4ahair♬ son original - Edits 🎬
And this curly updo:
Recreated by @brisfavoritethings here :
@brisfavoritethings
Should I make this a series? #recreatinghairstyles #rihanna #rihannahairstyles #hairstyles #blackgirlhair #3chair #curlyhair #curlytok #curlyhairstyles #shortcurlyhair #shorthairstyles #celebrityhairstyles #celebrityhair #curlyhairtok #shorthair #blacktok #rihannahair♬ Bitch Better Have My Money (Originally by Rihanna) [Instrumental Karaoke] - Karaoke Dream
