Open in App
BuzzFeed

The Internet Is Obsessed With Rihanna's Super Bowl Hairstyle, And This TikToker Revealed How You Can Recreate It

By Liz Richardson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si6rD_0kpugIEQ00

From the hit songs to the backup "marshmallow dancers" to the surprise pregnancy announcement , Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show got the internet talking .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APFR1_0kpugIEQ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

And along with Rihanna's incredible performance on stage, it was the singer's style that also captured people's attention . Fans raved about Rihanna's all-red monochromatic look — from her outfit to her nails to her makeup . And people were obsessed with the singer's hairstyle, which featured face-framing pieces and her hair middle-parted and slicked back into a multi-stranded braided ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfH2y_0kpugIEQ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

TikToker @zanysena was one of the first to recreate the hairstyle online in a quick and easy tutorial on curly hair — and since it's been uploaded, it's gone super viral with over 6.9M views and 1.2M likes.

@zanysena

I tried to recreat it :) #rihanna #hairstyle #hair #rihannasuperbowl2023 #fyp #london

♬ original sound - ESPN

In the 50-second clip, Zany Sena starts the style by sectioning off two face-framing pieces in the front and slicking the rest of her hair back into a ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCivj_0kpugIEQ00
@zanysena / Via tiktok.com

Then, she takes a small portion of the ponytail, braids it, and wraps it around to cover the ponytail holder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pW1Dj_0kpugIEQ00
@zanysena / Via tiktok.com

Next, she divides her remaining ponytail into two separate sections and braids them individually, leaving out curly pieces along the way to give the ponytail some added texture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7Kgd_0kpugIEQ00
@zanysena / Via tiktok.com

Finally, here's the finished product:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj32S_0kpugIEQ00
@zanysena / Via tiktok.com

AHHH! I LOVE IT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAXgC_0kpugIEQ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation / @zanysena / Via tiktok.com

Zany wasn't the only one who's tried out the style. Since the Super Bowl performance, several other BIPOC creators have recreated Rihanna's look — especially for people with natural hair and curly hair. So, there's plenty of inspo if you want to try it out for yourself!

For example, @mimiabidemi showed how the Super Bowl hairstyle can be achieved on box braids :

@mimiabidemi

Could resist recreating the Bad Gal’s Super Bowl hairstyle on my braids ✨ #fentybowl #fentybowl2023 #rihanna #rihannanavy #superbowl #fyp #hairstyle #halftimeshow #mimiabidemi

♬ original sound - ESPN

And @jamayg recreated the style on her natural hair using curly extensions (which is helpful if you'd like to add some length):

@jamayg

#curlyhair #superbowl #rihanna #curls #cute #hairstyles

♬ Needed Me - Rihanna

If you're looking for more Rihanna hair inspo, here are a few other natural hair and curly hair TikTokers who have recreated her looks in the past:

This flip pony:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K134n_0kpugIEQ00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Recreated by @_curlymane_ here :

@_curlymane_

Tried recreating Rihanna’s flip ponytail. How did I do ?? #fyp #naturalhairstyles #protectivestylesfornaturalhair #naturalhair #viral #twists kinks #curls

♬ Buga (Lo Lo Lo) - Kizz Daniel & Tekno

These braided space buns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318NRE_0kpugIEQ00
Porj / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Recreated by @silmaravasconcelos0 here :

@silmaravasconcelos0

From 0 to 10 how well did I do? #hairtutorial #type4hair #rihanna #hairstyle #4ahair

♬ son original - Edits 🎬

And this curly updo:

@badgalriri / Via instagram.com

Recreated by @brisfavoritethings here :

@brisfavoritethings

Should I make this a series? #recreatinghairstyles #rihanna #rihannahairstyles #hairstyles #blackgirlhair #3chair #curlyhair #curlytok #curlyhairstyles #shortcurlyhair #shorthairstyles #celebrityhairstyles #celebrityhair #curlyhairtok #shorthair #blacktok #rihannahair

♬ Bitch Better Have My Money (Originally by Rihanna) [Instrumental Karaoke] - Karaoke Dream

Super cute! I can't wait to try these hairstyles — and I think they all confirm what we already know: Rihanna will forever be our style queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWVju_0kpugIEQ00
NFL

Be sure to follow Zany Sena and all of these amazing creators on TikTok to keep up with their content! Would you try Rihanna's Super Bowl hairstyle? Let me know in the comments below!

Black History Month is here! Join us from February 1 to February 28 (or all-year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D33o2_0kpugIEQ00
Logan Perrin
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy