Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed News

The Michigan State University Shooter Suggested He Felt "Slighted" In A Note, Police Say

By Julia Reinstein,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Op2a6_0kpuXdxk00
Scott Olson / Getty Images

As Michigan State University students come together to grieve three of their own, details are emerging about what led to the deadly mass shooting .

Three students were killed and five more were critically injured Monday night after a shooter opened fire on campus. The deceased students were identified on Tuesday as Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old junior, Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore, and Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old junior.

Four of the five injured students are still in critical condition, but some are beginning to show signs of improvement, the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said in a press conference Thursday. The fifth student, who had also been in critical condition, is now in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDvVj_0kpuXdxk00
Paul Sancya / AP

Law enforcement officials shared more details Thursday about the shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who killed himself after the rampage. When police located him, he was walking down the road in Lansing, a short distance from the university, Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of MSU Police and Public Safety, said.

Police ordered the assailant to put his hands up, Rozman said, at which point he fatally shot himself. He did not say anything to the officers beforehand.

Two handguns — which were legally purchased but not registered — were found on him, as well as extra ammunition, bus tickets, and a note. Police did not share many details of the note's contents, but said it included threats to a church, a school district, and several businesses, including a warehouse where he'd previously worked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgHMj_0kpuXdxk00
Al Goldis / AP

"A couple of the other businesses, it appears he had some issues with the employees there where he was asked to leave," Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said. "So, possibly a motive for that was he just felt slighted, and that's kind of what the note indicated."

A connection between McRae and the university has still not been determined, police said, but they are investigating claims that he may have been turned down for a job there.

He may have had mental health issues, police said. In an interview with police, his father told them he "pretty much never left his room" and had no friends. In 2019, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and police seized a gun from him as a result. That gun is still in police possession and was not used in Monday's shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8Sh0_0kpuXdxk00
Paul Sancya / AP

On Wednesday night, thousands of MSU students, faculty members, families, and alumni gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil. They laid flowers on The Rock, a campus landmark, which was painted with the names of the deceased students.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who herself graduated from the school, also attended.

"We really, really love this place, and you can see it and how we treat one another and how we show up for one another," she told the crowd of mourners. "And I think that’s what makes this moment so much more painful."

A day earlier, The Rock had been painted with a simple but devastating message: "How many more?"

Whitmer echoed the sentiment. "How many more grieving parents and kids, how many more cities and towns in the schools will be shorthand for shootings?" she asked the crowd. "How many more until we work together on commonsense reform?

"We don’t know," she said. "But what we do know is we can’t continue to live like this."

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Tragedy strikes Michigan State University
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Missing Jackson County man found safe in Ohio
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Michigan State mass shooting victim ‘fighting hard to survive,’ brother says on GoFundMe
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSU student gets discharged from hospital following shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Lansing police investigating after 1 person shot
Lansing, MI13 hours ago
Michigan State shooting: third victim identified, in critical condition
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
MSU shooting survivor has been discharged, Sparrow Hospital confirms
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Battle Creek police looking for information on 2 deaths
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
First MSU shooting victim discharged from hospital
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
MSU student shot twice in mass shooting now moving with walker
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Opinion: Inside Sparrow Hospital's trauma center after MSU shooting
Lansing, MI4 days ago
In the wake of the MSU shooting, conservatives place blame with liberal prosecutor
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Thai woman accused in deadly hit-and-run in Michigan extradited back to U.S.
Oakland Charter Township, MI3 days ago
Former business dean sues interim president, top MSU officials
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Ice storm slams Jackson, longtime public servant dies: Jackson headlines Feb. 18-23
Jackson, MI3 days ago
Look: Michigan's 2023 Schedule Is Embarrassing
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI6 days ago
MSU shooting victim paralyzed; parents seeking financial support
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
Funeral service held for MSU victim Arielle Anderson
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI6 days ago
Fatal crash on M-6 causes limited lane use, state police say
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Lansing street gang leader sentenced to 12 years in prison
Lansing, MI5 days ago
DeWitt Township Police successfully ID people in thefts
Dewitt, MI5 days ago
Man killed in crash on M-6 south of Wyoming
Wyoming, MI4 days ago
Investigation underway after fatal M-6 crash
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Places still closed in the Lansing area for the winter storm
Lansing, MI5 days ago
Storm update for Grand Rapids, Lansing, Flint: On line between ice storm and sleet storm
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
Jackson-area office closings, event cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 23
Jackson, MI4 days ago
‘My work’s cut out for me.’ Ann Arbor residents frustrated by prolonged power outage
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy