Sun Prairie teen arrested after high speed chase through Monona and Madison

A Sun Prairie teen is facing charges of felony fleeing an officer, felony marijuana possession, and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer after a chase ranging across the area northeast of Madison.

On the evening Feb. 11, a Monona police officer reported a white Nissan Maxima going 82 mph in a 55 mph section of U.S. Highway 12. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office, the driver, 17-year-old Tyleen T. Simmons, continued by the I-90 ramps, accelerating up to 100 mph.

Other officers joined the effort as Simmons continued from Highway 12 to I-90, reportedly reaching speeds over 120 mph. Officers followed the Nissan from the Highway in Monona, to Highway 30, to Highway 51, to Felland Road near the Town of Burke, and south to County Road T, and the 100 block of South Thompson Drive.

On South Thompson Drive, according to the complaint, Simmons steered the Nissan through the front yard of a residence, where it became stuck. Simmons then reportedly exited the car and began to run toward the back of the residence, whereupon the pursuing officer released a K9 officer, which caught up with Simmons, biting him and holding him for arrest.

During the pursuit, two bags where thrown out the windows of the vehicle, allegedly by two other occupants of the vehicle, and containing "a large amount of narcotics."

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers reporting the discovery of a scale, plastic baggies, two 10-pack boxes of marijuana cartridges, and about 7 oz. of marijuana.

Simmons made an initial appearance in court on Feb. 14, where he was ordered to be held on $1,000 cash bond. Two days later, Simmons was released on bond. He is scheduled to next appear in Dane County Circuit Court for a March 13 status conference.

If convicted, he faces up to three and a half years in prison for each count of eluding an officer and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.