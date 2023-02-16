UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Authorities are investigating after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed Thursday outside of Detroit, Michigan.

>> PHOTOS: Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derails outside of Detroit

Van Buren Police and Fire Departments responded around 8:30 a.m. to a train derailment involving approximately 30 Norfolk Southern Railroad cars located between Martinsville and Haggerty roads, according to a Facebook post from Van Buren Township Public Safety.

>> DeWine requests federal assistance for East Palestine train derailment

One of the overturned railcars contained agricultural grain, the post said. The other remaining cars were empty.

The involved train had one railcar that contained liquid chlorine, but it was located away from the overturned section and was part of the section of railcars removed first, according to officials.

There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials, as no train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The derailment comes less than two weeks after a train, also operated by Norfolk Southern, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Update: Haggerty Road is now open. Huron River Drive West of Haggerty remains closed, and is expected to be re-opened... Posted by Van Buren Twp. Public Safety on Thursday, February 16, 2023







