Firefighters order emergency demolition after Dayton house catches fire

UPDATE 4:18 p.m

An emergency demolition has been ordered by officials after a vacant house caught fire.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Fire Department was called to a report of a home on fire.

Dayton firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of South June Street Thursday afternoon.

>> DeWine requests federal assistance for East Palestine train derailment

Upon arrival, responding crews found a 2-story house with heavy fire and electrical wires down in the backyard, according to a department spokesman.

Witness at the fire told News Center 7 the house was vacant.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



