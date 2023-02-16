Firefighters order emergency demolition after Dayton house catches fire

UPDATE 4:18 p.m
An emergency demolition has been ordered by officials after a vacant house caught fire.
INITIAL REPORT:
The Dayton Fire Department was called to a report of a home on fire.
Dayton firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of South June Street Thursday afternoon.
>> DeWine requests federal assistance for East Palestine train derailment
Upon arrival, responding crews found a 2-story house with heavy fire and electrical wires down in the backyard, according to a department spokesman.
Witness at the fire told News Center 7 the house was vacant.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
Comments / 0