28 Tweets From February So Far That Have No Business Being This Funny

Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
By Ajani Bazile,
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!
hey! those are actually bananas. hope this helps ❤️ https://t.co/3qbPujJqHb
BEYONCÉ DID NOT JUST LOOSE AOTY TO HARRY STYLES IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH ??? #GRAMMYs
burgers with eggs and bacon are so funny like ok guess the whole farm’s here
“my DL frat bro SEDUCES me” okay, first of all you’re both wearing charli xcx t-shirts
big time rush is such a funny band name cause what does that mean
if you clubbing in -22 weather I’m gonna need you to consider the fact you may have a problem 😭😭😭😭
I’m not arguing with a man who has brown eyes, long lashes, or a big nose. Whatever you say beautiful
GET OFF OF HER @asaprocky
how do u as a gen z-er even start smoking cigarettes. the y2k aesthetic was never that serious
y'all so desperate to tell folks you got Beyoncé tickets that you're posting barcodes. now when you show up at the stadium and can't get in cause I'm in your seat.
i sometimes think ab this tiktok where the girl said „if an influencer gatekeeps her clothes i will comment ‚it‘s shein‘ under her post to force her to correct me“ and it’s still genius
I am CRYING my roommate brought over a discreet hookup and was like “this is camp” explaining something and the guy is like what is camp and he says “it’s like when…. when you… dress as a hamburger… for example” I’m CRYING like hearing this convo is so funny.
https://t.co/ck8sb7EYS1
It happened to me AND IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU:I was hanging out with 2 people and the one I know better left the room for a few minutes
therapist told me my inner bully is one of the harshest she’s encountered
thinking about her
starting a movie after 10pm
“goat” is straight men’s way of saying mother
I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call
what my pizza rolls see when i'm drunk AF in my kitchen at 2 am after a night out
before WHAT???? https://t.co/kERvGPcYM9
This is so embarassing
I do NOT want to see no sad stuff on Valentine’s Day. You knew that man had a man.
She's gonna love this
me liking tweets that contradict the other tweets i liked
Wtf is a “W2 “ Im literally a girl
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0