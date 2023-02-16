28 Tweets From February So Far That Have No Business Being This Funny

We're now halfway through February, and there have already been a handful of hilarious jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without chuckling, so enjoy!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!

1.

2.

BEYONCÉ DID NOT JUST LOOSE AOTY TO HARRY STYLES IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH ??? #GRAMMYs @ksthoughtss 04:41 AM - 06 Feb 2023

3.

burgers with eggs and bacon are so funny like ok guess the whole farm’s here @raunchonpizza 02:55 PM - 07 Feb 2023

4.

“my DL frat bro SEDUCES me” okay, first of all you’re both wearing charli xcx t-shirts @notn1co 06:37 PM - 07 Feb 2023

5.

6.

big time rush is such a funny band name cause what does that mean @arcanecovet 05:48 PM - 04 Feb 2023

7.

if you clubbing in -22 weather I’m gonna need you to consider the fact you may have a problem 😭😭😭😭 @Livilovesjc 07:55 PM - 03 Feb 2023

8.

I’m not arguing with a man who has brown eyes, long lashes, or a big nose. Whatever you say beautiful @HeavenSentMel 06:58 PM - 03 Feb 2023

9.

10.

how do u as a gen z-er even start smoking cigarettes. the y2k aesthetic was never that serious @Vloids 06:28 PM - 04 Feb 2023

11.

y'all so desperate to tell folks you got Beyoncé tickets that you're posting barcodes. now when you show up at the stadium and can't get in cause I'm in your seat. @sicksadke 09:04 PM - 11 Feb 2023

12.

i sometimes think ab this tiktok where the girl said „if an influencer gatekeeps her clothes i will comment ‚it‘s shein‘ under her post to force her to correct me“ and it’s still genius @brendahashtag 07:44 PM - 03 Feb 2023

13.

I am CRYING my roommate brought over a discreet hookup and was like “this is camp” explaining something and the guy is like what is camp and he says “it’s like when…. when you… dress as a hamburger… for example” I’m CRYING like hearing this convo is so funny. @babycupid777 03:11 AM - 02 Feb 2023

14.

15.

It happened to me AND IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU:I was hanging out with 2 people and the one I know better left the room for a few minutes @markedly 09:59 PM - 01 Feb 2023

16.

therapist told me my inner bully is one of the harshest she’s encountered @jmouur 07:53 PM - 31 Jan 2023

17.

18.

19.

20.

I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call @caithuls 05:55 PM - 18 Dec 2019

21.

what my pizza rolls see when i'm drunk AF in my kitchen at 2 am after a night out @BBSpiceRat 03:16 AM - 13 Feb 2023

22.

23.

24.

I do NOT want to see no sad stuff on Valentine’s Day. You knew that man had a man. @niicole__nicole 05:46 AM - 03 Feb 2023

25.

26.

27.

me liking tweets that contradict the other tweets i liked @noimkilIingboys 02:51 AM - 13 Feb 2023

28.