Here Are All The TV Shows And Movies Where You May Have Seen The "Freeridge" Cast Before
By Michele Bird,11 days ago
The creators of On My Block recently debuted an all-new Netflix spin-off called Freeridge .
The plot? It's a supernatural coming-of-age tale centered around a group of friends who unknowingly unleash a curse leading to dark misfortune.
And if you're curious who's playing who this season, now's your chance to get to know the cast made up of both newcomers and familiar faces from On My Block :
To start, Keyla Monterroso Mejia plays Gloria. She previously appeared in one episode of On My Block .
Most recently, she was seen in Abbott Elementary as Ashley.
Bryana Salaz plays Ines. She also appeared in one episode of On My Block .
But you may recognize her as Kaylie in Team Kaylie , where she was featured in 20 episodes between 2019 and 2020.
Ciara Riley Wilson plays Demi. She's yet another cast member with connections to On My Block after appearing in one episode.
In 2022, she had a guest role as Leah Valencia in Quantum Leap .
Tenzing Norgay Trainor plays Cameron.
His very first recurring role was Parker Rooney in Liv and Maddie .
Peggy Blow plays Mariluna, Marisol "Abuelita" Martinez's twin sister.
And if you watched On My Block , you'll remember she played Marisol in over 30 episodes of the show.
Michael Solomon plays Rusty.
But fans of Boo, Bitch may know him better as Jake.
Zaire Adams play Andre.
He was last seen in Senior Year as the younger version of Seth.
Jami Alix plays Cinnamon.
She's another Boo, Bitch alum known for her role as Lea.
J.R. Villarreal plays Tonio.
One of his earliest on-screen appearances was as Javier in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee .
Paula Garcés is another On My Block veteran reprising her role as Geny Martinez.
Rewind to 2004 when she portrayed Maria in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle .
Eric Neil Gutierrez is returning as Ruben Martinez.
Here's what he looked like when he was featured in On My Block .
Eme Ikwuakor is another familiar face from the On My Block crew. He's back again as Dwayne Turner.
One of his most recent on-screen appearances was Doug Davidson in Moonfall .
And finally, Raushanah Simmons is the final On My Block actor stepping back into her role as Fran.
She was last seen in one episode of FBI: Most Wanted as Sophie.
Who's your favorite Freeridge character? Share your pick in the comments!
