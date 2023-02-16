Open in App
Here Are All The TV Shows And Movies Where You May Have Seen The "Freeridge" Cast Before

By Michele Bird,

11 days ago

The creators of On My Block recently debuted an all-new Netflix spin-off called Freeridge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTTaK_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The plot? It's a supernatural coming-of-age tale centered around a group of friends who unknowingly unleash a curse leading to dark misfortune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfw5T_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And if you're curious who's playing who this season, now's your chance to get to know the cast made up of both newcomers and familiar faces from On My Block :

To start, Keyla Monterroso Mejia plays Gloria. She previously appeared in one episode of On My Block .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IpT1_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Most recently, she was seen in Abbott Elementary as Ashley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ7DD_0kpq8VzS00
Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

Bryana Salaz plays Ines. She also appeared in one episode of On My Block .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahyQ5_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you may recognize her as Kaylie in Team Kaylie , where she was featured in 20 episodes between 2019 and 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXZgv_0kpq8VzS00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ciara Riley Wilson plays Demi. She's yet another cast member with connections to On My Block after appearing in one episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OD7Gk_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2022, she had a guest role as Leah Valencia in Quantum Leap .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfApd_0kpq8VzS00
NBC / Ron Batzdorff / NBC via Getty Images

Tenzing Norgay Trainor plays Cameron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pqMy_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / Netflix

His very first recurring role was Parker Rooney in Liv and Maddie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sAIo_0kpq8VzS00
Eric McCandless / © Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Peggy Blow plays Mariluna, Marisol "Abuelita" Martinez's twin sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeWd3_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / Netflix

And if you watched On My Block , you'll remember she played Marisol in over 30 episodes of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGd4m_0kpq8VzS00
Nicola Goode / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael Solomon plays Rusty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqDUn_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / Netflix

But fans of Boo, Bitch may know him better as Jake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCcYv_0kpq8VzS00
Erik Voake / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Zaire Adams play Andre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdkrW_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

He was last seen in Senior Year as the younger version of Seth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qmm9e_0kpq8VzS00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Netflix

Jami Alix plays Cinnamon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hT8el_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

She's another Boo, Bitch alum known for her role as Lea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38USvE_0kpq8VzS00
Erik Voake / Netflix

J.R. Villarreal plays Tonio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJxez_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

One of his earliest on-screen appearances was as Javier in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oH1Y_0kpq8VzS00
© Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paula Garcés is another On My Block veteran reprising her role as Geny Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36piJE_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rewind to 2004 when she portrayed Maria in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqpAL_0kpq8VzS00
© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Eric Neil Gutierrez is returning as Ruben Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqC3W_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what he looked like when he was featured in On My Block .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFH06_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Eme Ikwuakor is another familiar face from the On My Block crew. He's back again as Dwayne Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyFtg_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / Netflix

One of his most recent on-screen appearances was Doug Davidson in Moonfall .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7oPQ_0kpq8VzS00
Reiner Bajo / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, Raushanah Simmons is the final On My Block actor stepping back into her role as Fran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liyCJ_0kpq8VzS00
Kevin Estrada / Netflix

She was last seen in one episode of FBI: Most Wanted as Sophie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywMZ2_0kpq8VzS00
Mark Schäfer / CBS via Getty Images

Who's your favorite Freeridge character? Share your pick in the comments!

