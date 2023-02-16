England vs South Korea LIVE: Arnold Clark Cup result, final score and reaction as Lionesses storm to victory

Sarina Wiegman wants to use the Arnold Clark Cup as preparation for this summer’s World Cup. She hopes to use these three games to look at new players, try out new formations, and work out plans as she attempts to turn the European Champions into World Champions. Based on tonight’s performance Wiegman’s conclusion must be that England have really, really good players.

South Korea were able opponents throughout the first half. Setting up in a low block and making it difficult for England to break them down. The Lionesses started slow, they were sluggish, and lacked creativity in the face of steadfast opponents with the sole exception being Lauren James.

Picked to partner Alessia Russo up top, James provided pace, power, and drive to work England up the pitch and get within range of the target. It was she who won England’s first half penalty – ably despatched by Georgia Stanway – and sent the Lionesses into the break with a slender lead.

Her teammates decided to match her levels in the second half. Russo and Chloe Kelly both netting within five minutes of each other to put the match beyond their Korean opponents. The game became an exhibition and England came alive. They passed the ball with speed, guile, and confidence, took shots from all areas of the pitch, and put on a second half show for the fans inside the Stadium MK.

To cap off an impressive night, James arrived on the end of a Lucy Bronze cross and slotted home a side-footed strike to the bottom corner to score her first ever international goal.

Relive the action from England’s opening match versus South Korea: