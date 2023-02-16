4 adults, 2 juveniles charged in carjacking, attack in Cherry Creek North 00:54

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced charges on Thursday against four adult males and two juvenile males for their alleged roles in an aggravated armed double carjacking in Cherry Creek North last month. Josiah McCray, 19, Jurdon Bryant-Beasley, 19, Elrich Haliburton, 18, Nyariee Richardson, 20, and two juveniles, ages 15 and 16.

Josiah McCray and Jurdon Bryant-Beasley Denver DA

While picking up a vehicle from the Clayton Lane parking garage in a very busy Cherry Creek North Shopping District on Jan. 24, the mother and daughter were ambushed.

CBS

"They started banging on the windows with their guns and then pulled us out of the car," Michelle said.

They were thrown to the grown before both were struck in the head with handguns.

"I had staples in my head and a concussion," she said.

After the two victims called the police, officers pursued the stolen car to 17th Avenue and Willow Street where the car stopped and several individuals exited the car to allegedly carjack a second vehicle. Officers arrested the six suspects in a nearby backyard.

McCray is facing several charges including violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, aggravated robbery, assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft and attempted robbery.

Bryant-Beasley is facing several charges including violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and attempted robbery.

Haliburton is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Elrich Haliburton and Nyariee Richardson Denver DA

Richardson is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and attempt to influence a public servant.

The 16-year-old male juvenile is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft and with the sentence enhancing charge of being a violent juvenile offender using a weapon.

The 15-year-old male juvenile is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft and one count of attempt to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft.