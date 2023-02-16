'Good Morning America' makes stop in Philadelphia in search of best pizza

"Good Morning America" took their search for the best pizza on the road Thursday, making a stop at Craft Hall in Philadelphia.

"Who doesn't love pizza? It's like the universal crowd-pleaser. Philadelphia is such a great city. So much fun energy here, so, of course, we had to make a stop here," said GMA Correspondent Lori Bergamotto.

Two Philadelphia restaurants went head-to-head. Both are husband and wife teams.

The panel of judges included two celebrity chefs and restauranteurs Donatella Arpaia and Philadelphia's Michael Schulson, and our very own 6abc Reporter Katherine Scott.

Pizza Jawn and Rione Pizzeria face off to advance to the grand finale in NYC and the title of "GMA's' Ultimate Pizzeria."

"We are from Rione, which means 'neighborhood'," said Alison Crovetti of Rione.

"This carbonara pizza is inspired by the beloved Roman pasta dish," added Francesco Crovetti of Rione.

"I love how light and digestible the crust is," said Arpaia, describing the carbonara.

"I love the crunch when you bite into it," said Scott.

"I love the saltiness of this, I love the creaminess of it, and it's actually light," said Schulson.

Then came David and Anna Lee from Pizza Jawn in Manayunk with their 'Hot Jawn' slice.

"I love the toastiness of the seeds," said Arpaia, indicating the crust.

"This is a hearty pizza. There are so many different flavors involved here," said Scott.

"You get sweet, salty, spicy, acidic," listed Schulson.

It was a tough call but in the end, the winner was Pizza Jawn.

Friday is the final round of pizza tasting, live in New York on GMA. Pizza Jawn will compete for the golden pizza cutter and $10,000.