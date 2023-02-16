Non-Rich People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Will Never Have To Deal With, And It's Just As Eye-Opening As It Is Infuriating

— u/LeBadPilot

"Not really the same laws when you think about it. If the penalty for breaking certain laws is a fine, then it's only a law for the poor. Like Jeff Bezos just paying $16,000 in parking tickets rather than having his contractors register with the city properly. He stole someone else's access to that street, and it cost him essentially nothing compared to his net worth. So now, he has no reason to not break the law next time.

I'm not saying I want jail time for parking tickets, but in certain countries, they tie fines to income, leading to those $100,000+ speeding tickets for the wealthy and affordable ones for the poor. A smarter system."

— u/waterfountain_bidet