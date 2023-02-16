Change location
Non-Rich People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Will Never Have To Deal With, And It's Just As Eye-Opening As It Is Infuriating
By Molly Capobianco,11 days ago
Sometimes, people with money and privilege can be a little out-of-touch, which can be, for lack of a better term, rage-inducing.Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtube.com
Well recently, over on the Ask Reddit subreddit , u/-holdmyhand posed the question, " What are things poor people know that the rich don't? " And people who've had experiences with having little-to-no money at some point during their lives had A LOT to say. Here are some of the best responses:
1. "The exact price of things. You could probably raise the price multiple times on an everyday item, and a rich person wouldn't even notice. A poor person, though, would notice when something's 5-10 cents more expensive than before."
2. "The length to which 'disposable' items can be reused/upcycled."
"Growing up, my mom would buy one value pack of the cheapest 'disposable' razors and make that pack last years."
3. "The amazing feeling of joy/relief when you somehow have a little extra money when you're used to pinching pennies all the time."
4. "How long you can really eat stuff past the expiration date."
5. "That name brands don't mean anything."
6. "A need to choose which bill you're gonna pay: electricity, phone, or something else."
7. "1,001 ways to prepare a potato."
8. "The excitement of finding a dollar on the ground."
9. "What to do if you ever find yourself without money — just for a month. Anybody can lose money and become poor, but it feels a bit more 'safe' if you already went through it and know how to survive with as little as possible."
10. "Keeping loose change in a jar and taking it to the bank to cash it in. When it’s the end of the month and my bank account is coughing dust, it can be a lifesaver."
11. "Keeping a few packages of ramen and rice in the house for when times get rough."
12. "How much confidence you lose when you're poor. It seems like everyone around you looks down on you, and so you keep doubting yourself for no good reason."
13. "How to get all the peanut butter out of the jar."
"And every last part out of the toothpaste tube. My grandma used to cut open the tube when there was almost none left to use every last drip of it."
14. "Your paycheck is already gone before you get paid."
15. "How to make one pad last the whole day."
16. "That we don't have the same rights as rich people. I mean, yeah, the same laws apply to everyone, but not everyone can afford lawyers or are able to skip work to go to court. And landlords and bosses know this and will drag any procedure as long as possible until you quit."
17. "What it's like to not be able to pay for a surgery you need and living in constant pain because of it."
18. "Using coupons and getting excited that you saved a whole $5."
"You can literally picture that invisible $5 you just got for free floating in your mind. Great feeling."
19. "Bringing empty bottles to the supermarket to get some money for emergency shopping."
20. "How to instinctively be more sustainable about everyday activities. Rich people can scream and yell about it, but it’s mostly the lower middle class that's being sustainable."
"I’m not buying single use anything. If I’m spending money on something, it’s gotta do its job for as long as possible."
21. "That nervous feeling every time you swipe your debit card."
22. "The value of complimentary sauce packets, free napkins, and free Wi-Fi."
23. "The exhaustion from working on your feet all day only to come home and clean and cook because you can’t afford convenience or to eat out. The exhaustion from multiple jobs, walking everywhere, working while going to school, and not sleeping because of stress and fear."
24. "What it's like to feel guilt when your parents offer to buy you something as a treat because you know they can't really afford it so you pretend you don't want it."
25. And finally, "How expensive it is to be poor."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
What are some other things that rich people will just never know about? Let me know in the comments!
