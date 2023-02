Pharrell has a long-standing relationship with Louis Vuitton, dating back to 2004 when it's said he first designed the "millionaire" sunglasses for then Creative Director, Marc Jacobs. Virgil paid homage to Pharrell through the millionaire sunglasses with his first show at Louis Vuitton.

In 2008, Pharrell designed a fine jewelry collection entitled Blason for Louis Vuitton which encompassed exquisitely designed and diamond-filled rings, bracelets, and necklaces.