NHL Stadium Series weather updates: Temperature forecast for Capitals vs. Hurricanes NHL outdoor game

The 2023 Stadium Series is just days away, as the Hurricanes and Capitals get set to play at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium.

The event marks the first time that an outdoor hockey game is being played in North Carolina. The region is not exactly known for its cold climate, however, weather is not expected to be an issue for the contest.

The NHL held last year's Stadium Series in a similar environment, as the Predators and Lightning played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. The two teams got a bit of snow as a part of their experience playing outdoors.

Stadium Series 2023 weather updates

Saturday, Feb. 18

Forecast: Cloudy with a low around 33 degrees

Source: National Weather Service

Weather is still not expected to be an issue on Saturday night. Temperatures are going to hit a low of 33 degrees and with increasing clouds as the night progresses on.

There is no anticipated precipitation in Raleigh. The wind is going to be very light.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Forecast: Partly cloudy, with a low of 34 degrees

Source: National Weather Service

Weather is not expected to be an issue on Saturday night. While temperatures could hit a high of 52 degrees during the afternoon, the weather is going to drop into the 30s by the time puck drop comes around at 8 p.m.

There is no anticipated precipitation in Raleigh on Saturday, and the wind should not not play a big factor either.

Where is the 2023 Stadium Series?

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium Location: Raleigh, N.C.

The 2023 Stadium Series will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., home to the North Carolina State Wolfpack football program.

Carolina doesn't have to travel far. Carter-Finley Stadium is conveniently located right across the street from PNC Arena, the home of the Hurricanes.

The 2023 Stadium Series is coming to Raleigh!



See y'all at Carter-Finley 👊 pic.twitter.com/MXX0Z0RPE6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 4, 2022

It is the first time that an outdoor NHL game will be played in North Carolina.

What time is the 2023 Stadium Series?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Saturday, Feb. 18 Time: 8 p.m. ET

This season's Stadium Series game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

This marks the fourth time the event is being played in February.

What channel is the 2023 Stadium Series on?

TV channel (U.S.): ABC

ABC TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet

Fans can watch the game on ABC in the United States.

Fans in Canada can catch the outdoor action on Sportsnet

How to stream the 2023 Stadium Series

Live stream (U.S.): ESPN+, Sling TV, fuboTV, DirecTV

Live stream (Canada): SN NOW

For those in the United States looking to live stream the Stadium Series, streaming options include ESPN+, Sling TV, DirecTV and fuboTV.

Those in Canada can stream the action on SN NOW.