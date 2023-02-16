New Henrico park to be ‘one-of-a-kind’

A master plan map shows the scope of what county officials anticipate at Taylor Farm Park in Sandston. (Courtesy Henrico County)

Plans for a “one-of-a-kind” park in Eastern Henrico got a little closer to reality Feb. 14, when the Henrico Board of Supervisors voted to award a $20-million contract for its construction.

The board awarded the contract to Loughridge & Company LLC for the construction of Taylor Farm Park on a 99-acre site in Sandston. Work will commence by the end of this month and is expected to last through June 2024.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for the county,” County Manager John Vithoulkas during the meeting. “We don’t have any parks like this. It’s a one-of-a-kind.”

The park will include:

• a functioning farm to be used for educational purposes;

• a skate park that will be able to serve more than 100 residents at a time and likely will be the largest public all-wheel facility in the U.S.;

• a 12,000 square-foot pump track that can accommodate 65 at a time;

• an event lawn holding 1,800 people and a concert arena with a capacity of more than 500;

• a splash park and mist mount with room for at least 100 children;

• a man-made play stream;

• multiple forest-themed play areas integrated into the existing tree canopy serving children aged 2-12;

• a memorial park for Sandston and Henrico County public service staff; and

• multiple trails, walking paths, and wooded areas.

Examples of the “pump track” features that will be included as part of Taylor Farm Park. (Courtesy Henrico County)

The park originally was funded as part of the 2016 Henrico County bond referendum. The original plan was reduced by $4 million as part of a two-year planning process. The features that were dropped (a play area and several interpretive trails) could be added after the first phase of construction is completed, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson noted Tuesday. In response to another question, Nelson was told by a county staffer that there would be five vehicle and pedestrian entrances and approximately 270 parking spaces.

“It’s going to be a pretty cool park. I can’t wait to see it,” Nelson said.

* * *

In other matters, the board approved a request to rezone 10.5 acres on either side of John Rolfe Parkway at its intersection with Pump Road in Short Pump for a residential development with 10 homes on the west side of the parkway and 11 on the east side. County Planning Director Joe Emerson noted that the proposal had been reduced by 11 homes to make it more consistent with the area. Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin asked the developer to agree to dedicate land for a short road connecting the development directly to Pump Road to reduce traffic, and the applicant agreed. Branin then moved for approval of the request.

“It’s been a long road,” he said. “Ten months and this case looks nothing like we started with.”

Additionally, the Board approved the creation of a six-acre trailhead for the Fall Line Trail at the southeast corner of Cleveland Street and Athens Ave. The overall trail will be 43 miles, spanning the Richmond area from Petersburg to Ashland. Over seven miles will pass through Henrico County and construction will take place in eight sections, with the first seven starting construction between March 2023 and November 2024. The trail will connect with the East Coast Greenway, which runs from Florida to Maine.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.