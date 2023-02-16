Open in App
BuzzFeed News

Selena Gomez Opened Up About The Pressures Of Maintaining A Clean Public Image As A Disney Child Star A Decade On From All The “Spring Breakers” Controversy

By Leyla Mohammed,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Mkhi_0kpe2Pug00

Back in 2007, a then-15-year-old Selena Gomez landed the leading role in Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhSfa_0kpe2Pug00
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Selena portrayed fan-favorite character Alex Russo in the show, which also starred the likes of David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise, and Maria Canals-Barrera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcoGL_0kpe2Pug00
Bruce Birmelin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

But Wizards of Waverly Place wasn’t the only Disney series that Selena featured in during her adolescence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJPZ9_0kpe2Pug00
Robert Benson

In 2006, Selena appeared in an episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody , and a year later, she guest starred in Hannah Montana .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPTda_0kpe2Pug00
Disney

Then came Sonny With a Chance (2009), Princess Protection Program (2009), and So Random! (2011), all of which also featured Selena’s then-BFF Demi Lovato.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwIEt_0kpe2Pug00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Naturally, while Selena was partaking in all of these projects, she — like the other child stars of Disney — had to maintain a picture-perfect image .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjASA_0kpe2Pug00
Jaimie Trueblood / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

But this took a turn in 2013 when Selena decided to stray away from her Disney roots and take on a role in Harmony Korine’s controversial film Spring Breakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hxuc_0kpe2Pug00
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

The movie — which is rated R for language, drug use, nudity, and sexual content — also starred Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine, and fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens. Needless to say, it was far different from anything Selena had done before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hfWd_0kpe2Pug00
Jerod Harris

Many adults expressed their concern with Selena and Vanessa’s roles in the film, with one popular review on ParentPreviews.com reading: “Parents will need to be prepared to explain why kids should avoid seeing childhood icons depicting the worst adult behaviors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdreK_0kpe2Pug00
Spring Breakers

However, in spite of the controversy, Selena described her Spring Breakers experience as “completely liberating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REoNj_0kpe2Pug00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I feel like I did grow up shooting this,” she said . “This was the first movie I shot by myself without my mom coming. It was the first time I got to improvise as much as I have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwis2_0kpe2Pug00
Spring Breakers

And Selena’s career has only continued to develop over the past decade. In recent years, the singer/actor has branched out with her music and released a personal documentary; she also currently stars in mystery comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXVGa_0kpe2Pug00
Frazer Harrison / WireImage

But in spite of how far she’s come since her Disney days, Selena has now revealed that she’s sometimes “triggered” by her past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAlVf_0kpe2Pug00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Speaking with Vanity Fair this week, Selena said that while she isn’t “ashamed” of her roots, she doesn’t want to be viewed as the person she was back on Disney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqmH7_0kpe2Pug00
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

“I definitely feel free of it,” she said of her past. “Sometimes I get triggered. It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc2jh_0kpe2Pug00
Lou Rocco / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Selena went on to reveal that because she had to maintain such a clean image as a child star, she wasn’t allowed to freely speak her mind during those years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UDOm_0kpe2Pug00
Adam Rose / Disney Channel via Getty Images

“I wasn’t a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone,” she shared. “It’s stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1me5Xo_0kpe2Pug00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for KCA

However, Selena noted that she’s since found a much greater admiration for sharing the “ugly and complicated” parts of herself as well as all of the good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8F7L_0kpe2Pug00
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself,” she said.

Instagram: @selenagomez

You can read Selena’s full Vanity Fair interview here.

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Woman Who Returned Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Is Suing The Singer For Not Paying Her
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy