Barcelona vs Manchester United LIVE: Result, final score and reaction as Raphinha’s strike rescues Barca

A 2-2 of many twists, most of all in what a coruscating game represented. Manchester United’s trip to Barcelona is after all a famous Champions League fixture that was here an early Europa League play-off first leg, with the lessened pressure eventually bringing heightened entertainment. the Spanish league leaders not really looking like what that phrase has historically meant.

Marcus Rashford claimed one and set up the other, before offering a last twist in missing a fine chance on this kind of form. That in itself still would have felt a little harsh on Barca, who had enough big chances towards the end themselves. Ansu Fati was their response to Rashford, shifting the game back the other way.

This was the other twist on this fixture. Whereas it has traditionally been Barca who have sought to impose a Cruyffian style on a United willing to wait for their moments, Erik ten Hag has ensured his side now have plenty of the former. Neither currently have enough, though, to have prevented this becoming a rip-roaring back and forth. It sets up the second leg in a week, just as the initial tactical ideas set up the wondrous second half.

